Arbor Metals Observes Westward CV-5 Extension Advancing Toward the Jarnet South Block

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Metals Corp. (“Arbor” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ABR, FWB: 432) announces that according to Patriot Battery Metals Inc.’s (“PMET”) recent press release (May 1st, 2023), the CV5 Pegmatite’s western extension has expanded by 550 metres. Consequently, Arbor’s Jarnet South Block is now situated less than 1.7 kilometres North-Northwest from the CV-5 western expansion. The Jarnet South Block is included in the ongoing long-wave infrared survey (“LWIR”) and interpretation of high-resolution satellite images, executed by DIRT Exploration of Cape Town, South Africa.



Employing proprietary processing of satellite data, the LWIR analysis can map or pinpoint mineral distribution across large vegetated areas and shallow cover through reflectance spectroscopy against known standards. The ground-penetrating capability of long-wave infrared radiation enables the observation of mineral spectra at shallow depths. The LWIR and satellite image evaluation will integrate data and recognized pegmatite occurrences from the Company’s 2022 reconnaissance-scale field program. The survey is being conducted across the entire Jarnet lithium claim blocks, encompassing 70 map-designated claims and covering around 3,759 hectares.

Arbor Metals is in the process of developing its 2023 exploration program, taking into account the Company’s previous exploration findings, ongoing satellite imagery, and publicly accessible results from PMET’s activities and other entities in the region, as part of this emerging high-profile lithium district. The Company will share more information about its 2023 work program as it becomes available.

Note: The Company advises that discoveries and observations on nearby properties do not necessarily imply the existence of similar mineralization or geological features on the company’s properties.

Dr. Peter Born, P.Geo., is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

About Arbor Metals Corp.

Arbor Metals Corp. is a mining exploration company focused on the development of high-value, geographically significant mineral projects around the world. Arbor is paving the way for advanced mineral exploration as it oversees world-class mining projects. The company is confident that combining quality projects with proven strategies and a dedicated team will yield exceptional outcomes. Arbor currently oversees three outstanding mineral projects.





The Jarnet lithium project , located in the James Bay region of Quebec, comprises 47 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 3,759 hectares. The Jarnet project is contiguous to the Corvette-FCI property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization, and represents one of the highest-profile lithium exploration projects in the sector.

For further information, contact Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer, at info@arbormetals.com , or visit the Company’s website at www.arbormetalscorp.com .

