ARC (Association of Related Churches) Announces 2022 Year in Review

Dino Rizzo, executive director of ARC (Association of Related Churches), looks back on a successful 2022 that saw the organization reach its milestone goal of 1,000 churches planted.

—

This year was a landmark one for ARC (Association of Related Churches), with 63 churches launched worldwide. The year also marked a milestone for ARC church partners by reaching the goal of 1,000 churches planted early in the year.

Looking back on the year, ARC (Association of Related Churches) Executive Director Dino Rizzo said:

"This year, ARC hit our milestone goal of 1,000 churches planted! And we just kept going. We launched 63 churches worldwide this year, including 11 churches globally in Ireland, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Trinidad and Tobago, South Africa, England, Italy, Lesotho, Germany, and Canada."

According to ARC, church services were attended by 14,330 people on launch day, with 556 people accepting Jesus on those days alone. Since 2000, there have now been 1,057 churches launched through ARC.

In 2022 alone, ARC helped connect more than 7,700 leaders relationally through events such as the ARC Conference and Gather. In addition, 600 ARC church planters and pastors were equipped through ARC Launch training events this year.

Through generous donations, ARC (Association of Related Churches) invested more than $7 million into church planting this year. And there's much more to come ahead.

"We want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for supporting the mission to see a thriving church in every community, reaching people with the message of Jesus," said Dino Rizzo, executive director of ARC (Association of Related Churches). "Because of your continued faith and support, we have 38 churches already preparing to launch in 2023."

"All of these churches collectively in ARC represent thousands of people being ministered to, communities being served, and hope being shared all over the world. The best is yet to come! Thanks for being part of this incredible mission."

With financial and leadership support from ARC, churches are provided the resources to further their mission in planting new churches and extending the message of Jesus to communities worldwide.

For more information on ARC (Association of Related Churches), visit its website, archchurches.com.

About ARC (Association of Related Churches)

ARC (Association of Related Churches) is a cooperative of independent churches from different denominations, networks, and backgrounds who strategically resource church planters and pastors to help them reach people with the message of Jesus. ARC exists to see a thriving church in every community, reaching people with the message of Jesus. Since its beginning in 2001, ARC has grown into a global organization and has helped plant more than 1,000 churches.

