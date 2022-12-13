ARC (Association of Related Churches) Recaps the Second Episode of UNSCRIPTED

ARC (Association of Related Churches) Executive Director Dino Rizzo hosted Brian Cromer of Queen City Church of Cincinnati, Ohio, for the second episode of the web series UNSCRIPTED.

—

ARC (Association of Related Churches) is excited to recap the second episode of its new web series UNSCRIPTED. In the series, Dino Rizzo, ARC's executive director, visits pastors and religious leaders around the world.

These people are giving their lives to spread the word of Jesus Christ, and in doing so, they are making an enormous impact in the communities they serve.

In this second episode, Dino Rizzo sat down with Brian Cromer, who, along with his wife Heather, planted a church with ARC's help in Cincinnati, Ohio. The church, which was the 782nd ARC church planting, is called Queen City Church and was launched not long after the couple moved to Cincinnati in January 2018.

Brian said one piece of advice was crucial for their path forward.

"We knew why before we knew where," he explained, saying that the couple prayed for God to show them the way. "There's nowhere like it on planet earth. It's the spot in the country where the north, south, and Midwest all hit in one place. It has characteristics of all three, but it is none of those three. I love it with all my heart."

On the church's first day of launch, 642 people attended. Queen City Church operated for 78 weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to go all-digital for six months. They then re-gathered in a different location to continue building the church while using their guiding principles of prioritizing health and safety, honoring government, and thinking long-term.

In this second episode of UNSCRIPTED, you'll be able to learn the principles that the Cromers put into practice to build their life-giving community that is thriving in so many ways.

Included in the discussion are topics such as how to know where you're called based on a "supernatural love" that you feel; selecting a name for your church to reflect both the heart and calling of it; the keys to building a team in a relational way; how to flourish while still pivoting; the ideal structure for leadership that will help you accomplish your vision while still caring for team members; and much, much more.

The basis of ARC's UNSCRIPTED is to have honest discussions surrounding leadership, struggles, relationships, and church planting. It fits into the overall mission of ARC, which is to support independent churches as they look to spread the word of Jesus.

To watch the second episode of the UNSCRIPTED series featuring Dino Rizzo and Brian Cromer, visit ARC's YouTube page.

About ARC (Association of Related Churches)

ARC (Association of Related Churches) is a cooperative of independent churches from different denominations, networks, and backgrounds who strategically resource church planters and pastors to help them reach people with the message of Jesus. ARC exists to see a thriving church in every community, reaching people with the message of Jesus. Since its beginning in 2001, ARC has grown into a global organization and has helped plant more than 1,000 churches.

Contact Info:

Name: Association of Related Churches

Email: Send Email

Organization: Association of Related Churches

Website: http://arcchurches.com



Release ID: 89086372

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.