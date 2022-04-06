ARC Group Launches $20 Million Venture Capital Fund to Help Startups with Disruptive Technology to Grow and Expand their Business

SHANGHAI, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Group is pleased to announce the official launch of its Venture Fund, ARC Group Ventures.

ARC Group Ventures fund invests and assists entrepreneurs to build and grow technology focused companies globally. We co-invest alongside the most reputable Venture Funds in the world and seek out start-up companies with a proven product with exceptional growth potential. We are value added partners by providing not only our money, but our strategic relationships in their journey. Our goal is to help our portfolio companies grow to become publicly listed companies; where we have exceptional expertise and access.

ARC Group's management team has years of experience in the industry and has been working with hundreds of these companies through the years, which maximizes the probability of identifying potential high return, low risk opportunities. "We encourage companies around the world within sectors such as Fintech, SaaS, New Energy and Mobility to reach out" said Jesus Hoyos, Fund Manager.

To date, the fund has signed commitments with two very promising Startups; backed by top VC funds and that we are sure will be poised to be market leading players in their fields.

Expect announcements on these deals soon, as their rounds come to close!

For Enquiries:

jesus.hoyos@arc-group.com

