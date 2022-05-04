ARC Group Ventures invests in HR Start-Up Worky

SHANGHAI, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Group Ventures (venture capital arm of ARC Group) is pleased to announce the investment in the bridge round of Worky, a Mexico City-based HR software and payroll platform for small- and medium-sized businesses.

Founded in 2018 by Maya Dadoo, Carlos Marina and Oscar Castillo, Worky allows employers to offer benefits by providing an end-to-end enterprise-grade platform to automate employee files, PTO management, recruiting, evaluations, payroll, employee benefits, and more.

One of Mexico's largest problems is employee retention; in certain industries, rotation can surpass 65% annually. "The software automates and analyzes human resources management and reduces turnover by 30%, improving hiring times, reassignment, incentives and costs", said Maya Dadoo, Worky's CEO. "We are thrilled to see how our powerful digital platform enables SMBs to offer superior benefits and improves communication between employers and employees."

"Worky is set to revolutionize the way HR is managed at Small and Medium Companies, improving the way firms interact with their employees", said Jesus Emilio Hoyos, Managing Partner at ARC Group Ventures.

Worky has raised to date US$ 3 Million from QED Investors and LEAP Global Partners.

About Worky

Worky is an all-in-one HR Software + Payroll for Mexican SMEs. It brings automation to manual HR activities and benefits to employees (e.g. payroll loans, saving plans, insurance). Using the wealth of employee centric and performance information generated through its software, it can better serve employees and offer fairer and more relevant financial products.

About ARC Group Ventures

ARC Group Ventures fund invests and assists entrepreneurs to build and grow technology focused companies globally. We co-invest alongside the most reputable Venture Funds in the world and seek out start-up companies with a proven product with exceptional growth potential. We are value added partners by providing not only our money, but our strategic relationships in their journey. Our goal is to help our portfolio companies grow to become publicly listed companies, where we have exceptional expertise and access.

Media Contact



Jesús Hoyos, jesus.hoyos@arc-group.com