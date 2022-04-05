Arcade – Accelerating GameFi with Kucoin Labs

—

Arcade, the leading infrastructure for GameFi, and KuCoin Labs, a pioneer in the crypto industry and investor of early-stage projects, have announced a strategic partnership going forward. Both companies share a clear mission of bringing GameFi to everyone. This partnership will be worth paying attention to for anyone with even a passing interest in the world of yield chasers, gamers, guilds, and game developers. Full details on the association can be viewed at Arcade/Blog.

The partnership will encompass KuCoin Labs as Arcade´s leading supporter, which brings tremendous value to the project because of the worldwide presence and extensive network that comes with it. Therefore, it seems suitable for Arcade to recognize the magnitude of value-added services and made it a priority to onboard KuCoin Labs as a partner, looking forward to collaboration in the space.

Soon customers of both companies can expect many benefits from this partnership, such as: leveraging cutting edge technologies to create services and access for all people, allowing anyone to participate in the metaverse, lowering the barrier of entry to play-to-earn games, and ultimately bringing GameFi to everyone.

As part of a long-term strategy, the two companies hope to help all those interested in the GameFi opportunity participate to their extent of interest. When asked about the new joint venture Arcade’s CEO, Josh Poole, said, “Having support from the №1 investor of early-stage projects, through its exchange business in Globalization, with an accumulated trading volume (USD) of almost a trillion dollars is a big deal for the future of GameFi. It will enable Arcade’s mission of bringing GameFi to everyone.”

About Arcade and KuCoin Labs

Arcade was founded in 2021 and serves the NFTgaming industry. Furthermore, the GameFi platform allows token holders to earn meaningful rewards and receive valuable education and insights from Play-to-Earn games. Meanwhile, KuCoin Labs was founded in May 2018 as the investment and incubation arm of KuCoin and serves the crypto industry. The platform hosts ten million+ users totaling almost a billion trades.

Current and future customers are invited to learn more about the joint venture and how they will benefit by visiting the website at https://arcade2earn.io

