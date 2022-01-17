Arcade: The Future of BlockChain Games Blog Released.

Arcade has published its latest blog, enlightening people about the countless possibilities brought by the innovative Arcade platform. Those interested in taking a step into the future can find further information below.

A brand new article covers the subject of ‘possibilities brought by the Arcade platform to take get financial rewards regardless of the skill levels, experience, and time commitment.’ A report entitled, ‘Arcade’s Overview of Play-to-Earn — Empowering The Gamer’ has now been released and published by Arcade. Arcade is an authority website in the yield chasers, gamers, guilds, and game developers niche. Further information can be found at Arcade/Blog.

According to the blog, bringing these enabling technologies together represents a unique opportunity for the future of finance, video games, entertainment, real-world professions, and blockchain, where people can make money and have fun while doing it. The report’s release is the second of several planned publications to come out under its official blog, currently accessible via the link provided above.

The article brings to light fascinating information, mainly since it aims to unravel how it is now possible to earn financial rewards for those hours of gaming, regardless of the individual’s experience and/or expertise. Furthermore, Play-to-Earn offers an opportunity for all gamers to earn financial rewards from game playing. The rewards will be commensurate to the gamer’s ability; therefore, it is not necessary to be a superstar to begin earning.

“The platform will start with highly anticipated titles such as Star Atlas and Illuvium, with additional titles to be announced in the future.”

The Team at Arcade has a mix of talent and experience not usually seen in blockchain start-up companies. Drawing upon knowledge learned from roles in traditional finance, banking, IT, software and web development, marketing, operations, risk management, equity trading, and last but not least, crypto. Hence, the Team is melding the cutting-edge technology of blockchain with core business fundamentals to ensure the project is successful for all stakeholders.

