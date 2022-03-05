Arcade – Leading the Future of GameFi with Crypto.com | Capital

Arcade, the leading infrastructure for GameFi and Crypto.com Capital, have recently announced a strategic partnership going forward. Those interested in learning more can do so by reading below.

Arcade, the leading infrastructure for GameFi and Crypto.com Capital (the venture arm of Crypto.com) have announced a strategic partnership going forward with a clear mission to accelerate the world’s transition to cryptocurrency. For anyone with even a passing interest in the world of yield chasers, gamers, guilds, and game developers, this partnership will be worth paying attention to, as it’s set to shake things up. Full details on the association can be viewed here: Arcade/Blog.

The partnership will encompass Crypto.com Capital as Arcade’s lead backer, accelerating the world’s transition to cryptocurrency. Crypto.com believes that Web 3.0 powered by cryptocurrency will be the future of the internet and fairer and more equitable; owned by the builders, creators, and users. Therefore, it seems suitable to join Arcade and grow alongside them.

Shortly, customers of both companies can expect many benefits from this partnership such as: lowering the barrier of entry to play-to-earn games, getting rewards, blockchain education, welcoming newcomers into the GameFi space, and allowing anyone to participate in the metaverse.

As part of a long-term strategy, the two companies hope to lower the barrier of entry for play-to-earn and simplify the GameFi experience for all. When asked about the new joint venture, Arcade’s CEO, Josh Poole from Arcade, said, “Having support from Crypto.com Capital as the lead backer is a big deal for the future of GameFi. As one of the world’s leading exchanges and drivers for crypto adoption, they educate newcomers into the crypto industry every day.”

Bobby Bao, MD of Crypto.com Capital, is also excited about the venture, saying “Arcade is bringing an entirely new perspective to play-to-earn gaming by allowing anyone to access games without even needing to play or own assets directly. The company is proud to back this innovative project by leading Arcade’s funding round.”

About Arcade and Crypto.Com Capital

Arcade was founded in 2021 and serves the NFTgaming industry. Crypto.Com Capital was founded in March 2021 and is the venture arm of Crypto.com. It helps the crypto startups’ opportunities industry.

Current and future customers are invited to learn more about the joint venture and how they will benefit by visiting the website at https://arcade2earn.io

Further information can be found at Arcade/Blog.

