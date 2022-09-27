Arcadis attends ReThink HK, addressing sustainable development in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis has confirmed attendance as a key event sponsor at the ReThink Sustainable Business Forum and Solutions Expo, hosted on October 5 and 6, 2022 at HKCEC. Speaking at the event, Tanya Uppal, Director of Arcadis Hong Kong Business Advisory will present Arcadis' latest research findings, quantifying sustainability performance across 100 selected global cities to understand what could make a city – including Hong Kong - more sustainable.

The Arcadis Sustainable Cities Index 2022

The Arcadis Sustainable Cities Index ranks 100 global cities on three pillars of sustainability: Planet, People, and Profit. Together the pillars signal overall prosperity and reflect the many intertwined services and outcomes that cities need to consider in pursuing their sustainability goals.

"Every city is unique with its own blend of strengths and weaknesses," said Arcadis Global Cities Director, John Batten. "There is no quick fix that automatically makes a city sustainable. Having a chief sustainability officer and an electric vehicle charging network clearly helps, but there are other interconnected challenges, such as housing affordability and income equality, that cities need to address to make lasting progress."

Prosperity beyond Profit - Hong Kong needs more investment in "People" and "Planet"

Hong Kong ranks 63rd overall in the index, and is the highest-ranking Chinese city. However, Hong Kong is a city of extremes. Even though it performs well across some indicators, such as transport, green spaces and job quality, in falls down in areas such as greenhouse gas emissions and affordability. This is holding the city back in the rankings. In fact, Hong Kong consistently falls in the bottom half of the table, apart from in the profit pillar where it comes in 45th.

Overall ranking among China cities:



Overall People Planet Profit Hong Kong 63 65 56 45 Guangzhou 76 76 77 64 Beijing 73 71 91 53 Shenzhen 67 59 61 58 Shanghai 66 49 75 63

"Hong Kong is a city of extremes. It shines in terms of the quality of its transportation infrastructure, amount of green space, ease of conducting business and healthcare system. However, its performance on air quality and affordability are coming in last. There is an urgency for policy makers, corporates and individuals in Hong Kong to rethink the path it should take toward reaching its sustainability goals." said Francis Au, Arcadis Greater China Growth Director.

Building resilience and sustainable cities

ReThink HK addresses the challenges and opportunities of sustainable development. This year seven themed theatres and stages will host thought-leadership, insight, and debate, alongside innovation and practical solutions. Join us and hear insights on Hong Kong's sustainability solutions for infection control and healthcare, carbon removal, smart mobility, and eliminating barriers of entry for implementing sustainability standards.

