The Arcanum of Men’s Skincare Prestigious Cellular Skincare Treatment Defining Real Man: Men’s Skincare Service by Pretty Beauty

About Men From Pretty Beauty Group Skincare and Shaping Experts

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 25 April 2022 - Different times may have different definitions of trendiness, but a clean and neat look on a man's face always defines a good looking man. Refreshed and oil-free skin play great parts in elevating one's personal image and that explains why the younger generation is more concerned about skincare more than ever. In China, the retail business of male skincare raised beyond 16.7 billion dollars, a growth of 13.5%. It reflects that there is increasing demand in male skincare, especially in maintaining skin balance like oil control and anti-aging. Pretty Beauty understands that it is not common to have male dedicated skincare treatments in the market, yet the increasing needs are rising day by day. This is why Pretty Beauty is launching the brand-new program: Pretty Beauty Skincare and Shaping Expert for Men in 2022. This customized skincare service aims to provide the perfect skincare experience to all our male clients.There are countless industries affected by the pandemic. That includes the beauty industry which has been hit even harder than others and has faced rounds of natural selection within the industry. However, the relevant statistics outside Hong Kong are surprising. In 2020, the retail business in China has grown to more than RMB 16.7 billion. The overall growth rate of the market has reached 13.5%. The statistics from the video-streaming platform Tiktok has proven the same exploding needs in the market, with one-third of skincare and cosmetic influencers being focused on men's skincare, with views more than female users.According to the consumer trend of "Tmall", the largest online shopping platform in China, it also shows the rocket-speed growth of the men's beauty industry. The growth of men's makeup merchandise is 30 times higher than in the past. The 90s and mid-90s generations become the top consuming group of men's skincare products and makeup products, and 80% of men aged between 26 to 30 have developed skin care habits of using facial sunscreen and masks. For the age group of 31 to 40, they pay more attention to anti-aging matters such as eye wrinkle masks and skin essences. A number of surveys have reported that the beauty retail business of Chinese male has exceeded RMB 16.7 billion. In recent years, a number of even international brands have successively launched their series of men's skincare products.Under the pandemic, brands of men's beauty grow against the adverse vibe of the general market. The word "Beauty" is no longer exclusive for women, because the increasing demands of men's grooming is being shouted out in the market. The new trend of men's beauty has led to the rapid expansion of the men's beauty economy, leading to an innovative turn for men's personal appearance. Inevitably, beauty and skincare products have become daily necessities and expenses.This is why Pretty Beauty is launching the brand-new program of Men From Pretty Beauty Group Skincare and Shaping Expert, a customized skincare service that aims to provide the perfect skincare experience to all our male clients. The world of women's exclusive beauty has changed, welcomed with all the gentlemen who are looking for a unique skincare and grooming experience.The facial condition of men is very different from that of women. Mainly due to the influence of male hormonal activity, there is relatively more secretion of oil and sweat on men's skin.Most men's skins are oil type. When too much oil is not cleaned and the pores are blocked, it naturally results with skin problems such as enlarged pores, pimples, blackheads, and acne etc. Especially in teenage, men's oil secretion can be intense. Simple daily cleaning and skin care can effectively reduce pore clogging and soothe acne problems. If the problems are left untreated, permanent facial scars may be left due to cell necrosis.On top of that, men generally focus on work and career, busy with work and socializing on a daily basis. It is common to develop the habit of staying up late, smoking, irregular diet etc. They are heavy burdens to the body which lead to endocrine disorders and exacerbated skin aging. Staying late results with dark eye circles and a bluish face; smokers have dull skins; and an irregular diet can cause acne problems.There are two major themes in men's skin care and beauty: targeted solution to skin problems and delaying skin aging. Men From Pretty Beauty Skincare and Shaping Experts can properly solve the above two problems. We specialized in researching and understanding men's needs, exploring quick and effective solutions in men's beauty, and solving men's common facial problems.Men From Pretty Beauty Group Skincare and Shaping Experts provide skin management for men to reveal the essence of healthy skin by curing oily skin, enlarged pores, acne and other problems. We use patented skin regeneration technology developed by Wellcomet Technology in Germany to regulate the healing function of damaged skin. Using the LDM® skin cell regenerator, the different frequencies of ultrasound are rapidly alternating to improve lymph and blood circulation, balancing the extracellular matrix (ECMs). It regulates the breakdown of matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs) and facilitates the production of glycosaminoglycans (GAGs) and heat shock proteins (HSPs). Reconstructed cellular structure of the skin creates a unique sense of freshness and naturalness, while restoring the simplest and purest state of skin, and to show a true man's charisma.Men From Pretty Beauty Group Skincare and Shaping Experts Prestigious LDM® Cellular Skincare Treatment has a core course of cell training, which has the effect similar to exercising. When cells are active and healthy, different skin problems are naturally cured.Unpleasant lifestyle habits accelerate the aging of skin, showing a 50-year-old tiring look at the golden age of a man with no charm left. Men From Pretty Beauty Group Skincare and Shaping Experts specialize in men's skin biological functions and needs. They help men maintain their juvenility, and fight against skin fatigue and aging by using the most advanced HIFU dual-linear equipment. Dual-linear ultrasound energies are simultaneously delivered to result with highly intensive and focused thermal coagulation, targeting the superficial musculoaponeurotic system (SMAS). It is effective on cells at the cheek, forehead, and neck, by stimulating the breakdown of old collagen, followed by new collagen production and remodeling. Ultimately, refined wrinkles, facial lifting and tightened skin are achieved.

Men from Pretty Beauty Group Skincare and Shaping Experts launched in 2022. It is a beauty service designated for men. Adhering to our mission: serve with the best, Men From Pretty Beauty Group Skincare and Shaping Experts aims to solve skin problems for local gentlemen, and to create a new and exclusive beauty experience for men. It is expected to bring the exclusive women's beauty market into a new era.



Learn more: https://prettybeautygroupmen.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/prettybeautygroupmen

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/prettybeautygrouphk/



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.