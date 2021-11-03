Arcc Spaces Asia Survey Finds Customers Prefer Flexible Workspaces

'Professional Customer Service', 'Cost-Efficiency', and 'Enterprise Solutions' are the top reasons for members in Singapore to choose Arcc Spaces as a strategic workplace partner

SINGAPORE, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcc Spaces, a Singapore-based pioneering flexible workplace service operator, recently completed a customer community survey covering four regions: Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Beijing and Shanghai. Since the pandemic has forced the adoption of new ways of working, firms and individuals have developed a new mindset for what workplaces are meant to be. By conducting this survey, Arcc Spaces aimed to gain a deeper understanding of their customers' needs in terms of office solutions, how they collaborate, and information acquisition. The results helped the Centre Success teams facilitate improvements in terms of services and experiences.



Arcc Spaces at One Marina Boulevard, the flagship workplace, featuring an unobstructed view of Marina Bay and state-of-the-art design, gained a high satisfaction

The survey highlighted three major parts: customer experience, brand recognition and information acquisition preference. In Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, customers appreciated the professionalism, dedication, and administrative support that the centres provided. In terms of brand recognition, customers highlighted that it was the 'premium locations', 'interior design', and 'hospitality' at the centres that raised their brand image and positioning in the market. In terms of information acquisition preference, customers enjoyed the informative content and members' benefits that the internal e-newsletters and social media provided the most.

The current work-from-home enforcement in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur has also encouraged more companies to implement hybrid work arrangements. In the survey, more companies expressed that a flexible workplace allows them more flexibility in terms of lease terms and team working arrangements, which is more cost efficient if they need to expand or reduce their team size in the next 6 to 12 months.

Although remote working has been enforced, over two-thirds of participants shared that they preferred regular face-to-face interactions as it improved brainstorming, encouraged faster decision-making, and fostered stronger bonds between team members. We also found that instead of a five-day work week from nine to five, they preferred splitting their week between going to the office and working from home. Flexible workplaces like Arcc Spaces are ideal for companies to make these arrangements.

Several Arcc Spaces' enterprise clients appreciated the 'Design Studio', which has a dedicated team that provides one-stop solutions for companies looking for a tailor-made office. From design and planning to construction and property management, the team can create the perfect office setting based on their client's industry needs and requirements.

EPAM, a global digital platform engineering and software development service provider, launched the new flexible office customised by Arcc Spaces earlier this year. "In the APAC region, we have experienced significant growth and expect this momentum to continue in 2021," said Darren Lee Starsmore, SVP, Head of EPAM APAC. "In light of this, and the challenges brought about by COVID-19, we saw the opportunity to move into a new location and benefit from the flexible and customisable workplace solution offered by Arcc Spaces."

With nearly 20 years of extensive experience in flexible workplace operation, Arcc Spaces thinks ahead regarding how people would like to work. This ethos can be seen in their latest flagship workplace at One Marina Boulevard in Singapore. Hospitality and humanity have driven the entire design concept, which is the key to boosting collaboration and creativity.

"First of all, I am very grateful to the corporate customers from all regions for supporting our survey," said Maria Nakamura, Head of Hospitality at Arcc Spaces.

"Around 35% of the survey respondents are corporate executives and decision-makers. We're happy to have received so many perspectives from our customers. Based on the valuable results, we have figured out an action plan to implement in the relevant workplaces soon. Besides, it is encouraging to receive so many positive comments about our services and the overall experience," Maria adds.

Since its founding in 2003, Arcc Spaces has been pursuing high customer satisfaction and quality service to build a strong bond with its customers. As of 2021, 40% of Arcc Spaces customers have worked in one of their flexible workplaces for over three years, with some having been with them for over ten years. Their success over the years has enabled Arcc Spaces to become a trustworthy business partner to their customers and enterprises.

