Arcc Spaces Designs Personalized Office Space for EPAM Singapore

New, high security office created for EPAM's unique business needs--increasing employee engagement and workplace efficiencies

SINGAPORE, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcc Spaces, a shared workspace brand with 16 locations across Asia, today announced the launch of its new EPAM Singapore office located at 75 High Street. Custom-made for EPAM Systems, a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, its 2,500 sq. ft. of tailored, flexible workspace in the heart of the civic district provides just the right solution for their unique business needs.



EPAM Singapore launches its new custom-made office at Arcc Spaces’ 75 High Street

A Fortune '100 Fastest-Growing Company' in both 2019 and 2020, EPAM quickly outgrew their previous workspace provider and turned to Arcc Spaces to create an area that provided the right balance between security and data protection and fostered creativity and collaboration. The new office provides the flexibility for EPAM to build their own expandable meeting rooms, phone booths and single cabin desks—creating privacy when needed, while also ensuring ample open areas for creativity and inspiration.

EPAM's new office was tailor-made by Arcc Spaces design studio, which provides one-stop solutions for companies that want to engage in the creative process and develop their own culture and team productivity—including elements such as configuration, branding, furnishings, and technology. Environmental considerations were important for EPAM, so in order to up-cycle and avoid waste they chose to re-use existing furniture, lockers, and rooms and upped the ambience with their own color scheme, visual identity and other brand elements. Customization was also included to allow for flexibility to work in different ways: traditional workspaces, semi-private booths, private booths, multiple meeting and project rooms, as well as a multi-functional area to be used for team collaboration, socially distanced trainings, and internal meetings.

"In the APAC region, and specifically in Singapore, we have experienced significant growth and expect this momentum to continue in 2021," said Darren Lee Starsmore, SVP, Head of EPAM APAC. "In light of this, and the challenges brought about by COVID-19, we saw the opportunity to move to a new location and benefit from the flexible and customizable workplace solution offered by Arcc Spaces. We are very pleased to open the newest office at 75 High Street and look forward to a great future in the coming years."

"More and more companies, like EPAM, are moving their regional headquarters here and require high security systems and privacy as well as personalized workspaces," said Yann Deschamps, Commercial Director of Arcc Spaces in Singapore. "With 75 High Street, Arcc Spaces offers the flexibility of tailor-made workspaces to meet their business needs—from car parks and access cards for restricted areas to expandable meeting rooms and personalized common areas."

With the challenges brought about by the pandemic, more companies are offering work-from-home policies to employees, and the need to adapt and create a new working relationship with employees is essential—e.g., from daily physical meetings to virtual ones and from strict office attendance policies to flexible working hours and locations. Arcc Spaces introduced several different packages for companies—from day-passes to agile hybrid solutions—and will continue to introduce new products and explore new business partnerships for our enterprise solutions.

About Arcc Spaces

Arcc Spaces is a shared workspace brand with 16 locations across Asia that works with corporates to transform the way they work and drive innovation through a network of hospitality-led spaces. Headquartered in Singapore, Arcc Spaces has locations across Malaysia, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong. We provide access to a collection of beautifully designed business hubs, lounges and labs grounded in landmark projects across the world's gateway cities to empower today's leaders to meet, collaborate, learn and access talents and opportunities. Arcc Spaces is a part of the Arcc Holdings, a transformative real estate and hospitality company that develops and operates a range of concepts in the areas of 'Work, Live and Play'. For more information, please visit https://www.arccspaces.com

