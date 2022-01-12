Arcensus has appointed Prof. Dr. Arndt Rolfs as New CEO

Hoboken, NJ, Rostock & Berlin, Germany, Jan 12, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Arcensus, a commercial-stage digital healthcare and diagnostics company that empowers people to take control of their health is pleased to announce that our Founder, Prof. Dr. Arndt Rolfs, a multi-entrepreneur in biotech and former CEO of several innovative biotech companies, including Nasdaq-listed company CENTOGENE, has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Arcensus GmbH.

Prof. Dr. Arndt Rolfs

Prof. Rolfs has succeeded the role from Mr. Michael Schlenk and assumed the responsibilities of CEO on January 01, 2022. We are very grateful for the hard work and dedication of Mr. Schlenk for successfully performing the duties of CEO in 2021 and constructing the organization of Arcensus. We are reassured that Mr. Schlenk will continue supporting Arcensus as an active member of our supervisory board.



Mr Schlenk wished the new CEO every success: "I wish Arndt and the operational team all the best for 2022. There is no doubt that this year will bring great progress for Arcensus after building the company so successfully in a record time. I look forward to supporting the shaping of the business model as a member of the Supervisory Board."



Prof Rolfs is an experienced biotech entrepreneur who knows the necessities and challenges of the healthcare industry very well. Under his leadership, Arcensus will disrupt the genetic diagnostics market through the rapid expansion of its global genomic service and develop new concepts based on genomic knowledge generated worldwide. Arcensus' genomic data already has a diagnostic yield of about 80% in all genetically suspect patients.



Prof Rolfs said: "Our expertise in the high-quality interpretation of Whole Genome DNA Sequencing data reflects the next revolution in modern medicine. Our global genomic knowledge will help pharma partners accelerate the development of new drugs, especially for rare diseases."



About Arcensus



Arcensus is a digital healthcare and diagnostics company that empowers people to take control of their health. The company provides a highest-standard, secure, trusted, and comprehensive medical service based on Whole Genome Sequencing. Arcensus analyses the complete genetic information in human DNA and identifies the predispositions as well as reasons for unclear symptoms with the help of cutting-edge technology including artificial intelligence. The detailed medical report suggests better treatment options and helps individuals take preventive measures to live a healthier and longer life.



From our offices in New Jersey - United States, Rostock and Berlin - Germany, a cross-functional team of genetic experts, medical doctors, and data scientists works to make the most sophisticated and best genetic interpretation with medical and health prevention applications accessible to everyone. For more information, visit



Important Notice and Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "continues," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project," and similar expressions and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," and "may," are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause Arcensus' actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, negative worldwide economic conditions and ongoing instability and volatility in the worldwide financial markets, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations, possible changes in current and proposed legislation, regulations and governmental policies, pressures from increasing competition and consolidation in our industry, the expense and uncertainty of regulatory approval, including from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, our reliance on third parties and collaboration partners, including our ability to manage growth and enter into new client relationships, our dependency on the rare disease industry, our ability to manage international expansion, our reliance on key personnel, our reliance on intellectual property protection, fluctuations of our operating results due to the effect of exchange rates, our ability to streamline cash usage, our requirement for additional financing and our ability to continue as a going concern, or other factors.



Media Contact:

Arcensus GmbH

Awais Bhatti

+49 1525 7692031

marketing@arcensus-diagnostics.com



