Archer Aviation Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Easier Intercity Travel with Its Urban Air Mobility Solutions

Archer Aviation will provide a safe, reliable, cost-effective, and quiet alternative ridesharing service that will integrate seamlessly into the existing transportation networks of cities.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on Frost & Sullivan's extensive research into the urban air mobility industry, it is proud to present Archer Aviation with the 2022 North America Company of the Year Award. Archer Aviation is developing electric vertical takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility (UAM) travel. These aircraft will have easier intracity travel, cutting hour-long commutes to minutes and easing traffic congestion on city infrastructure through its aerial ridesharing service.

With safety as a primary focus, the company's redundant fail-safes will eliminate single points of failure in the aircraft's critical systems, giving passengers peace of mind when flying. Archer focuses on safety, efficiency, and transparency to enable sustainable air mobility, ultimately unlocking the skies and freeing people to reimagine how they live and spend time.

In the long term, Archer will provide passengers with a seamless eVTOL journey, including booking a flight via a mobile application, vertiport takeoff, eVTOL flight, and landing at the desired destination through an end-to-end UAM ecosystem. Archer collaborates closely with a range of stakeholders, including the Federal Aviation Administration, to ensure the unparalleled safety of its eVTOL aircraft and UAM service. This future-oriented approach to strategic partnerships and industry collaboration streamlines aircraft development and, as a result, accelerates Archer's path to commercialization.

Elizabeth Whynott, a Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Research Analyst, said, "Archer will utilize a lightweight carbon design ideal for stiffness and strength to support passenger loads, further improving flight safety. The company incorporates extensive redundancies to eliminate any single point of failure within the aircraft with at least two modes of functioning and operation for ultimate safety."

Archer's demonstrated commitment to safety, sustainability, and affordability continue to drive its success within this emerging UAM industry. The company is well-positioned to lead the eVTOL field towards commercialization and will decisively capture market share by embracing innovation, unrestrained engineering, and customer-centric design. Given Archer's forward-thinking growth strategy and thoughtful integration into existing transportation networks, Frost and Sullivan is confident that they will emerge as a clear front-runner on the path to market.

"Archer connects deep-seated domain and operational knowledge with advanced technologies to develop its full-scale, four-passenger eVTOL aircraft. The company remains a trusted partner, earning a reputation for offering the overall best in the UAM industry," observed Waseem Khan, a Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Industry Analyst. With its strong overall performance, Archer Aviation earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 North America Company of the Year Award in the urban air mobility industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

About Archer Aviation

Archer is designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility networks. Archer's mission is to unlock the skies, freeing everyone to reimagine how they move and spend time. Archer's team is based in Santa Clara, CA.

