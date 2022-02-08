Archipelago Received Recognition and Award from Five Major Platforms in the Hospitality and Travel Industry

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Archipelago International, Southeast Asia's largest private and independent hotel management group, recently received recognition in different categories from Tiket.com, MG Bedbank, Triptease, Pegipegi and Booking.com.



Archipelago wins Awards from five Major Platform

Triptease, a platform that contributes to hotel's online distribution, awarded Archipelago the Triptease High-Performance Award 2022. The award is based on the performance on meta-search by a hospitality group over the last year, where Archipelago is the best performing chain in Southeast Asia.

Archipelago International is thrilled to have also received The Most Performing Hotel Chain 2021 from Tiket.com. Tiket.com is a multi-award-winning online travel agency and the official partner of the Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia in 2019 by initiating the #tiketWonderfulIndonesia.

MG Bedbank awarded Archipelago the Best Supplier Production 2021. MG Bedbank is part of MG Group, a B2B Hospitality Marketplace that delivers access to more than 500,000 unique properties with thousands of direct hotel contracts across South East Asia and hundreds of thousands of global hotels via partners.

Booking.com awarded the Traveler Review Awards 2021 to 72 hotels across the Archipelago. The Traveler Review Award from Booking.com recognizes partners creating great experiences for travelers.

The Traveler's Favorite 2021 was also awarded to 64 hotels by PegiPegi. The appreciation was given to partners who consistently delivered great customer satisfaction and were selected directly by Pegipegi customers.

"Despite the epidemic that impacted the tourism industry globally, Archipelago and its hotels remained focused on delivering unrivaled services while adhering to health regulations. All of our hard work has finally paid off, and we are delighted to be recognized by our partners' extremely high degree of regard. This achievement demonstrates that our guest-centric strategy will be a critical aspect of our company's long-term success," says John Flood, President & CEO of Archipelago International.

About Archipelago International

Southeast Asia's largest privately owned and independent hotel management group, operating over 150 hotels with a further 50+ under development across Southeast Asia, the Caribbean, and the Middle East. Trusted hotels with a long track record and 20,000 rooms in more than 60 destinations with brands including ASTON, Collection by ASTON, The Alana, Huxley, Kamuela, Harper, Quest, NEO, favehotels, and Nordic. archipelagointernational.com.