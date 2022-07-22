Archwey, the Sustainable Materials Engineering Group, Launches Global Headquarters in Singapore

The holding group of three companies, Archwey re-engineers plastic waste into products for fashion, retail, hospitality and healthcare

Archwey will lead the global push towards the total elimination of virgin plastic

Its GRS-certified plastic solution BLUEWAVE® is globally available via its company PlasticBean

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of Archwey and its global headquarters in Singapore. Archwey is the holding group of three companies that are changing the game when it comes to innovative means of reusing and reducing plastic waste: Arch & Hook, Shieldler and PlasticBean.



Archwey CEO Sjoerd Fauser speaking at official launch of global HQ in Singapore

Archwey's mission is to rid the world of virgin plastic full-stop, reshaping the world's building blocks. It will achieve this through its GRS-certified[1]plastic solution BLUEWAVE®: a thermoplastic material made from 100% recycled ocean-bound plastic, marine plastic and post-consumer plastic, collected predominantly from four of the most polluted rivers in the world. Archwey's three companies utilise BLUEWAVE® to supply groundbreaking sustainable solutions for the manufacturing, display and transportation of products in fashion, retail, hospitality and healthcare.

Leading Global Change from Singapore

Singapore, with its strategic location in the heart of Southeast Asia and connectivity to the rest of the world, offers a natural springboard for Archwey to transform the world with sustainable materials.

Mr Sjoerd Fauser, Archwey Chief Executive Officer, said, "Beyond its excellent commercial infrastructure, Singapore's global push towards a sustainable environment was a compelling factor in our decision to relocate our headquarters to Singapore. Singapore's Green Plan 2030 and its Zero Waste Masterplan, resonate and converge with Archwey's own vision of the elimination of single-use plastic, its climate ambitions reflecting our resolve for concrete and urgent action to be taken to address climate change."

Ms Elaine Teo, Senior Vice President, Investment Facilitation Division, Singapore Economic Development Board, said, "Archwey's decision to set up its global headquarters here reflects its confidence in Singapore as a sustainable business hub. The company's efforts to eliminate virgin plastic are aligned with Singapore's climate goals as we pursue a greener economy. We look forward to seeing Archwey tap into our thriving sustainability ecosystem to develop circular solutions for businesses and consumers in Singapore and globally."

Driving global education, research, knowledge sharing and product engineering

With Singapore primed to become one of the most sustainable cities in the world, Archwey will drive education, knowledge exchange and product engineering centred around materials engineering and single-plastic use elimination.

Archwey will leverage the city-state's supporting ecosystem of a future-thinking workforce, world-leading institutions and multinational corporations to explore more groundbreaking solutions to plastic waste. Future affiliations with institutions, universities and charities are underway and forthcoming with Archwey planning to establish its own global R&D innovation centres. It aims to create and bring to market innovative, commercially viable and sustainable recycled and upcycled materials, in the quest to attain a truly circular and balanced environment.

Added Mr Fauser, "The raw materials that industries need already exist. By utilising and supporting smart engineering solutions and bringing to market sustainable products for industries, the creation of virgin plastic is completely unnecessary. We are here to show the world that recycling is the key to decarbonisation, and have advanced the way materials are being reused. We are committed to creating a world without single-use plastic, and a more sustainable planet for future generations."

About Archwey

Driven by a vision of a world where plastic pollution is eliminated, where life is protected and where renewable creations and circularity are the future, Archwey is a global, sustainable materials engineering group, dedicated to developing innovative and recyclable materials as an alternative to single-use plastic.

To date, Archwey has recycled and cleaned 32,500 tonnes of plastic in the last 18 months, creating innovative and beautiful new products from waste.[1]

Archwey's objectives include:

Doubling the amount of plastic waste it recycles and cleans from 32,500 to 65,000 tonnes by the end of 2023.

Investing in, and collaborating on, research into microplastics and the effect on biodiversity.

Established initially as Arch & Hook in 2015 in Amsterdam as the world's first sustainable clothes-hanger brand, the company expanded its product and design solutions, leveraging the success of its materials engineering capabilities and BLUEWAVE®, its proprietary GRS-certified plastic solution. Today Archwey comprises:

Arch & Hook®, a sustainable materials engineering company and the world's leading sustainable clothes-hanger brand. Creating solutions for fashion and retail, Arch & Hook focuses on GNFR (Goods Not For Resale), including shop infrastructure and design, as well as transport boxes, boasting partnerships with major players in the fashion industry, such as Roland Mouret , Levi's, Under Armour, and Selfridges;

Shieldler®, which re-engineers materials to make healthcare sustainable, providing recycled and recyclable alternatives to environmentally-damaging product models, such as pill bottles, supplement packaging and organisers, blister packs, first aid kits and more; and

PlasticBean®, which creates recycled-plastic pellets for manufacturing. It is Archwey's means of making its materials globally available, to create a better future for industry and the planet. Any manufacturer can utilise the pellets for its own means, helping to stop the creation of new virgin plastic altogether.

[1] Eight-million pieces of plastic pollution are estimated to find their way into oceans every day; producing just one tonne of plastic generates up to 2.5 tonnes of carbon dioxide; and globally, only 9% of the nine-billion tonnes of plastic produced since 1950 has been recycled. [(1) https://www.sas.org.uk/our-work/plastic-pollution/plastic-pollution-facts-figures/; (2) https://www.unep.org/resources/report/state-plastics-world-environment-day-outlook-2018]