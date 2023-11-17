Arclin Acquires Trade Fabrication Systems, Ltd.

Woolston, Warrington, UK based company is a leading processor of coated and laminated wood based panel products

—

Arclin, a chemistry-based manufacturer of polymer technologies and engineered products for numerous industrial applications including building products, agriculture, transportation infrastructure, weather & fire protection and other industries, announced today that it has completed the purchase of Trade Fabrication Systems, Ltd. (“TFS”), a leading producer the UK’s leading processor of coated and laminated wood based panel products, with operations in Warrington, along with Cowie, Scotland. The company has approximately 50 employees.

The acquisition of TFS marks Arclin’s entrance into the panel laminating and spray coating capabilities, in addition to other assets key to providing finished products. “The acquisition of TFS is a key part of our strategy to expand our presence internationally into new regions while also diversifying our product offerings into markets that are related to our core surfacing competencies,” said Matt Pogue, Arclin’s President of Engineered Building Solutions. Pogue continued, “TFS provides new products and capabilities to Arclin, both in Europe and in North America, thereby supporting and strengthening Arclin’s objective of getting closer to the end consumer while being a key partner in executing Arclin’s Growth & Innovation (G&I) initiatives.”

“TFS celebrated their 25 year anniversary earlier this year and this acquisition marks a transformative moment for the future of the company, unlocking unprecedented resources and growth potential for existing and potential business partners whilst allowing us to sell new products into our current markets, along with cross-selling into new overseas markets,” said TFS Managing Director Howard Morris.

Following the acquisition, TFS will continue to trade under its existing brand name, and operations continue un-affected.

About Us: Arclin is a leading provider of chemistry-based polymer technologies and engineered products for numerous industrial applications including building products, agriculture, transportation infrastructure, chemical intermediates, and other industries. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. Arclin has offices and manufacturing facilities throughout the U.S. and Canada and manufactures for customers worldwide. More information at www.arclin.com.

Contact Info:

Name: Chris Adams

Email: Send Email

Organization: Arclin

Website: http://www.arclin.com



Release ID: 89113426

In the event of encountering any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies within the content shared in this press release, we kindly request that you immediately contact us at error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will be readily accessible to address your feedback within 8 hours and take appropriate measures to rectify any identified issues or facilitate press release takedowns. Ensuring accuracy and reliability are central to our commitment.