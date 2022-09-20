ARCLIN NAMES BRIAN ADAMS SENIOR BUSINESS DIRECTOR – INTERNATIONAL OVERLAYS

Industry Veteran to Focus on Company Growth Outside of North America

—

Arclin, a chemistry-based manufacturer of engineered products for the building, transportation, agriculture and other industries, announced today that it has named Brian Adams Senior Business Director — International Overlays. The newly created position will leverage Adams’ industry and leadership expertise to drive Arclin’s expansion and presence in international markets outside of North America.

Adams joins the company after serving as President and Managing Director of Surfactor North America. He brings more than 25 years’ experience in the wood products industry with a heavy focus on sales, marketing and production of surface overlay materials. He will be responsible for the strategic direction and growth of Arclin’s international overlays business.

“Brian has a high-energy sales-driven leadership style that is perfectly suited to Arclin as we focus on growing our surface overlay presence outside of North America,” said Matt Pogue, Arclin’s President of Engineered Building Solutions. Arclin engineers decorative and industrial surface overlays that enhance the performance of wood panels including plywood, particleboard, OSB, MDF and more.

“Arclin has long been the leader in value-add overlay technologies in North America,” said Pogue. “Our G&I (Growth and Innovation) team has been working diligently to expand Arclin’s reach around the world through product development and new market introduction,” he said, adding, “Brian, partnered with our G&I team, will lead the commercial execution of our legacy and new surfacing products to a much broader audience, including our recently launched Arclync® and Arctek® portfolios.” Adams will initially focus on South America, further expanding to Europe, Asia and Australia.

Adams is a graduate of Oregon State University from which he earned a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Forest Products Management with a focus on Wood Science Engineering. He has previously worked for Universal Forest Products, among other industry-leading companies.

