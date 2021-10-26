Argus Research Initiates Equity Research Report Coverage on Genians Inc. (Kosdaq: A263860)

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Argus Research, an independent investment research firm, has launched Equity Research Report coverage on Genians Inc. (Kosdaq: A263860)



Genians: Strong prospects for information security provider

A leader in the Korean Network Access Control market, Genians is expanding its offerings to include newer Endpoint Detection & Response and Cybersecurity Awareness products.

Genians is also expanding globally. Its Korea-based sales force focuses on the Asia-Pacific region and the Middle East, while its U.S.-based team focuses on cloud services and device platform intelligence (DPI) in North America, Latin America, and Europe.

The shares currently trade at a significant discount to a group of software peers, which we attribute to a period of slower top-line growth and operating margins that have been pressured by investments in next-generation technology. However, we expect the valuation gap to narrow as Genians executes on its growth strategy.

Founded in 2005 and based in South Korea, Genians is an information security software company that provides Network Access Control (NAC), Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR), and Cybersecurity Awareness solutions for global organizations. The company serves more than 1,600 customers, including Fortune 500 companies in a range of industries, government and military entities, and educational institutions. Genians established a U.S.-based subsidiary in 2016 and listed its stock on the KOSDAQ in 2017.



Genians is in the early stages of global expansion and has thus far established 33 partnerships in 32 countries. Its Korea-based sales force focuses on on-premise activities in the Asia-Pacific region and the Middle East, while its U.S.-based team focuses on cloud services and device platform intelligence (DPI) in North America, Latin America, and Europe. In the first half of 2021, Korea accounted for 98% of sales, while exports accounted for 2%. The company is also diversifying its sales channels, notably through the Amazon Web Services Marketplace. In August 2021, Genians also announced a partnership with CyberDist Africa that will expand its NAC presence in Africa, where only 22% of the population had internet access as of 2017, according to the World Bank; however, the 2018 Digital Economy Africa Initiative aims to connect all government agencies, businesses, and individuals in Africa by 2030.

