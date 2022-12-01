Aria and Assieme Edizioni Release a New Christmas Single

Aria’s new single “A Christmas Letter” features vocals by Sherita O. and the Heruvimi Choir, as well as music by the City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra. Available on Spotify and Youtube, and dedicated to working mothers who can’t be home for Christmas!

—

The new release for Aria (aka Mariano Schiavolini) is A Christmas Letter. This stirring, heartfelt track reinforces love and connectedness in a time when Christmas has taken on new meaning and significance in the wake of recent worldwide events.

In April 2022, Aria released The Next Life, a song dedicated to the environment and endangered animals. The Next Life generated 200,000 streams, over a million views, and charted in Italy and Australia.

A Christmas Letter is a classic song in the Motown/gospel style that was recorded along with the video in South Africa at the historic Downtown recording studios in Johannesburg. It was mixed by Jack Rouben out of Los Angeles (I Will Survive - Gloria Gaynor, Aretha Franklin, Celine Dion, Earth, Wind & Fire). Participating in the recording of the record were Afro American singer Sherita-O, who has recorded vocals on Boney M’s latest record, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Macedonian children’s choir, Heruvimi. The lyrics were written by Cambridge author Nicolette Turner.

The piece is dedicated to women and their children. On such an important day, many women are away from home for work and have to leave their families behind. Our hearts are with those who have to provide essential services to the community: hospital workers, hotel employees, artists who have to perform often far from home, and many others. It is also a song for peace, something very current and important; think of the women of Ukraine.

A Christmas Letter is on radio today and available to download in online stores.

VIDEO: https://youtu.be/t7SBFEOt6FY

SONG: https://open.spotify.com/album/3159ZMJpHbgZWCEAXDWN8b?si=UjdbdqKhTU2iZfk0K8m3RQ

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ariathecomposer

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ariathecomposer/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@user-ez4or3wz4w

Website: https://www.ariamusicworld.com

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6lco834ehS7Dtha6bS7AUy?si=EPC9Iv9nSYqtnT6VZx3kSg

