Ariat chooses Körber to digitize and automate supply chain

Retailer relies on Körber's software and robotics solutions to improve employee well-being and customer experience

HAMBURG, Germany, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ariat International, a leading footwear and apparel brand for equestrian sports, outdoor activities and work industries, has chosen Körber to increase throughput and maximize capacity in their central warehouse. As a result, Ariat can shift resources away from physically demanding, strenuous jobs to more skilled tasks for enhanced customer experiences.



88 autonomous mobile robots have been deployed at Ariat's distribution center in Texas.

Ariat is already capitalizing on Körber's K.Motion Warehouse Management System (WMS), which has just gone live at the facility in Texas. As a trusted partner delivering an end-to-end offering for supply chain execution, Körber is further driving Ariat's supply chain vision with autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) in collaboration with the global AMR leader Geek+. The retailer has now rolled out 88 robots for the fulfillment of their entire portfolio of products at this Texas DC.

"Kӧrber's partnership and experience in deploying their comprehensive technology solutions has allowed us to further improve our customer and employee experience", says Matt Hardenberg, Vice President of Distribution, Ariat International. "Automating picking with the AMRs and the WMS allows us to reinvest our team's time in customer-facing activities."

"With the integration of advanced robotics and AI technologies to its warehouse operations, Ariat is equipped with the needed efficiency gains, flexibility, and future scalability to strengthen its employee and customer experiences," says Randy Randolph, Vice President, Channel Relationships, of Geek+ America. "We're thrilled to collaborate with Körber on this innovative project and excited to see Ariat enhance its relationships with all its stakeholders through the many benefits of supply chain fulfillment automation."

"Körber aspires to be a trusted partner for customers to strengthen their supply chains. Our solutions, extensive experience and know-how create clear advantages for business performance, employees, and end customers", says Bill Ryan, CEO Software North America, Körber Business Area Supply Chain. "Unlike anyone else, we provide the software, robotics and consulting for some of the world's most complex operations, reducing the manual labor for order fulfillment and streamlining internal processes. Our end-to-end supply chain solutions allow us to deliver a unique mix for each individual customer to conquer their supply chain complexities."

Owing to the pandemic, ongoing labor challenges and shifts in shopping habits requiring seamless online and brick-and-mortar fulfillment, Körber has seen a rapid uptake in autonomous mobile robots being deployed in retail environments. Since 2020, Körber has deployed thousands of robots in the market across varied AMR workflows.

About Ariat

Ariat was founded in 1993 to reimagine the boot for modern riders, ranchers, and workers. Our pursuit of functional innovation has raised the bar for performance, fit, and craftsmanship all in service to Ariat's global community of world-class athletes, Olympians, and people like you. Our products are designed to outperform in the most demanding environments. Ariat is now one of the top western, equestrian, outdoor, and work brands in the world. The company takes its name from Secretariat, the greatest racehorse of all time.

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ is trusted by over 500 global industry leaders and has been recognized as the world leader in autonomous mobile robots. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 2000 employees, with offices in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.

About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Capable of delivering not just software, but automation, voice, robotics, and materials handling – plus the expertise to tie it all together. We are a global partner not just for today, but also as the needs of supply chains continue to evolve. Conquer supply chain complexity – with Körber. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com

