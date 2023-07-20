Arif Patel's Investment Plan for Preston, Uk, Set To Create Hundreds Of Jobs

Arif Patel of UK Preston has come a long way since leaving Preston in 2018. After being appointed the CEO of ABC Capital in Dubai, Arif left his hometown with a heavy heart. In the past 5 years, he has become an icon in the field of social impact investing and Preston, Uk, has caught his eye. He returns to Preston with investment plans to elevate the economy of the region and create 800 more jobs within the next 1 year.



Who Is Arif Patel?



Arif Patel UK is a remarkable entrepreneur whose career journey began in the UK. He pursued his education at prestigious institutions in the country, including the University of Central Lancashire in Preston. Inspired by his parents' entrepreneurial spirit, Patel embarked on a successful career that spanned various industries and brought him recognition as a business leader.



His Contributions to Preston, Uk



Arif Patel's contributions to his hometown of Preston, UK, have been nothing short of transformative. He established a thriving textile business that employed over 50 individuals in Preston, fostering economic growth and creating job opportunities. Patel's investment ventures extended into property development, with notable projects at Deepdale Mill and in Preston City Centre. His strategic ownership of commercial properties attracted prestigious tenants, elevating the city's business landscape.



Patel's commitment to exceptional quality is evident in his construction and renovation of residential apartments, which are renowned for their superior craftsmanship. Furthermore, his foray into the textile industry secured licences to manufacture hosiery featuring renowned brands and characters, including notable contracts for the 1998 FIFA World Cup. His accomplishments were recognized through accolades such as Asian Businessman of the Year, honouring his exceptional contributions to the business world.



Shift Into Philanthropy



Beyond his entrepreneurial pursuits, Arif Patel demonstrated a strong commitment to philanthropy. His dedication to charitable initiatives earned him a place in the prestigious Muslim Power 100. Patel played a vital role in securing planning permission for a new Mosque in Preston. Arif Patel's philanthropic endeavours extend beyond Preston, UK. He has actively engaged in charitable initiatives in other countries, focusing on areas such as education, healthcare, poverty alleviation, and community development. Through his philanthropy, Patel aims to make a positive impact and improve the lives of individuals and communities beyond his hometown.



Future Plans That Are Set To Fuel Economic Growth



Arif Patel's future plans for Preston, UK, are focused on driving economic growth, enhancing infrastructure, and addressing pressing social issues. Here are some key aspects of his future plans:

1.Development Of Mall With 296 Shops:

Arif Patel intends to develop a modern and vibrant mall in Preston. This project aims to provide a contemporary retail and leisure experience for the community. By attracting businesses and visitors to the city, the mall will create employment opportunities and contribute to the economic growth of Preston. This will not only create more opportunities for businessmen but is also predicted to create 200 more jobs in the area.

2.Manufacturing Unit For Surgical Supplies:

Patel has engaged in discussions with the Preston City Council to establish a manufacturing unit for surgical supplies. This initiative has the potential to generate approximately 600 jobs, positioning Preston as a hub for medical innovation and production. The establishment of this unit will not only boost employment but also contribute to the city's reputation as a centre for healthcare excellence.

3.Building Emergency Clinics:



Patel plans to develop emergency clinics to ensure accessible healthcare services for residents, particularly in underserved areas. These clinics will provide essential medical care, allowing community members to access timely and quality treatment when needed. This initiative aims to improve healthcare accessibility and enhance the overall well-being of the local population.

4.Homes For Theaging Population:

Recognizing the needs of the ageing population, Patel intends to develop homes that cater to their specific requirements. These housing projects will provide comfortable and supportive living arrangements for senior citizens, ensuring they have access to necessary amenities and a sense of community. By addressing the housing needs of the elderly, Patel aims to enhance their quality of life and well-being.

5.Addressing Homelessness:

Patel is committed to combating homelessness in Preston. He plans to invest in affordable housing projects and redevelopment initiatives to provide safe and secure housing options for individuals experiencing homelessness. By offering shelter and support, Patel aims to empower individuals to rebuild their lives and regain stability. This initiative aligns with his vision of creating a more inclusive and compassionate community.





Arif Patel's future plans for Preston, UK, reflect his commitment to driving economic development, improving infrastructure, and addressing social challenges. He is in talks with the city council to set his plan into action.



“It's going to be a very exciting time for Preston, and I'm happy to contribute to the city that gave me so much finally”, says Arif.

