Arirang TV joins Gangwon Provincial Office in promoting Gangwon with ASEAN power influencers

GANGWONDO, South Korea, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASEAN power influencers have come together in a TV advertisement to introduce Gangwon's travel destinations and cultural landmarks to the world. This cultural PR video was created with the support of the 8 cities and districts of Gangwon, Gangneung, Goseong, Donghae, Sokcho, Wonju, Hongcheon, and Hwacheon. The highly popular HALLYU content creators Yoora Han (Indonesia), Erna Limdaugh (Indonesia), Cheri Hyeri (Vietnam), and Hi Prae (Thailand) came together to travel to Gangwon and share their experiences with viewers. This video will be shown to 142 million households in 103 countries with access to the "The World On Arirang" channel, as well as each talent's respective YouTube channels.

'Episode: Gangwon-do' will showcase the region as the host of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games, as well as a popular tourist attraction influenced by Korean dramas, movies, and the boy band BTS's album photoshoot location. The influencers will be shown experiencing Hallyu landmarks such as Yeongjin Beach, the filming location of the hit drama "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God", and Jumunjin Beach, the filming location of BTS. Through their experiences they aim to break down barriers between languages, regions, and generations to showcase why Gangwon Province is so loved worldwide.

In 'Episode: Gangneung', we follow a trekking route within Korean red pines called "Gangneung Baugil", set in the scenery of the sea and mountain ranges, into cultural and historical landmarks such as Ojukheon House, Seongyojang House, and Heo Gyun·Heo Nanseolheon Memorial Park. The red pine forest and Eastern Sea welcome you in Gangneung where Korean culture continues to thrive and be preserved.

'Episode: Goseong' introduces the beautiful landscape of Goseong, which is located at the northernmost tip of the east coast and is attracting attention as a gateway to northern economy and Eurasia. There's the Baekdudaegan mountain range to the west, Mount Kumgang, which is past the DMZ to the north, Hwajinpo, the largest natural lake on the east coast, and the old Wanggok Village, which continues to preserve its original appearance since 600 years ago. You can also enjoy auto-camping in a beautiful, picturesque setting while listening to the sound of the waves.

'Episode: Donghae' highlights destinations where you can enjoy both the sea and valleys such as Mangsang Beach, Chuam Beach, and Mureung Valley. The influencers enjoy fresh Russian snow crab at Donghae Port (Russian Snow Crab Village), and become fully immersed in the atmosphere of the fishing village known for its mesmerizing sea and sunrise.

'Episode: Sokcho' will showcase Abai Village, a village where North Koreans refugees mainly live, the pristine waters of Sokcho beach, and the National Mountain Museum created by Sokcho city. Sokcho is a region with both the forest and the sea. Furthermore, many young vendors sell a variety of foods and souvenirs on the popular Gaet Bae St., making Sokcho a triple threat tourist destination with food, scenery, and fun.

In 'Episode: Wonju' we visit Salt Mountain, where thick, old trees and strange rocks surround it like a folding screen, and the thrilling Suspension Bridge that is 200m long and 100m high. Find peace and comfort in the natural scenery and art, through the Chiaksan Forest Trail that boasts 75,000 Kumgang pine trees, and Museum Mountain, the largest rural art museum in Korea.

'Episode: Pyeongchang' has a special theme about health and happiness called HAPPY 700. 65% of Pyeongchang sits at a high altitude of about 700m, which is known to be the optimal atmospheric pressure for the human circadian rhythm. This city is known for clean nature and fun destinations like Haneul Maru Goat Ranch, Phoenix Pyeongchang Resort, and Balwangsan Skywalk.

In 'Episode: Hongcheon' we follow the Hongcheon River, the lifeline of Hongcheon, to discover various attractions, foods, and experiences, such as Garisan Natural Recreation Forest, Leports (Leisure Sports) Park, Sutasa Temple, Alpaca World, and the Mugunghwa Arboretum. Hongcheon is truly a tourist's playground.

'Episode: Hwacheon' explores the region that is widely considered the "land of water", which can be enjoyed all four seasons of the year. Walk the Bukhan and Hwacheon Rivers by following the Hwacheon Sanso 100-ri road. Paro Lake, Donggurae Village, and the Sancheon Ice Festival are all destinations you can find along the pristine water path.

This advertisement will showcase the dramatic trip that awaits in the exciting province of Gangwon, and aims to offer a way to de-stress in the forthcoming period of recovery from COVID-19. History, culture, and nature can be found in every corner of Gangwon, and is expected to attract tourists from big cities. A boost in the local economy is also anticipated with this tourist influx.