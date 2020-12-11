Arirang TV Produces Global Ad for Gyeongsangbuk-do Tourism

GYEONGSANGBUK-DO, South Korea, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arirang TV has created a TV advertisement with 2020's top global content creators to promote tourist attractions in Gyeongsangbuk-do, including food, attractions, and entertainment. It is expected to air in the Greater China area and ASEAN countries. Influencers starring in this spot include Sophie, Vivien whose beauty and Korean travel content has garnered many subscribers, Niniko whose HALLYU content is loved by many people, and Surl who is popular for rich and diverse content. These China-based talents will show off the the charms of various regions throughout Gyeongbuk, including Gimcheon, Gyeongju, Yeongdeok, Uljin, and Pohang.

The "marvelous scenery" episode will explore the theme, "Gyeongbuk, a place I want to come with my loved ones." This episode will showcase Homigot in Pohang, Sunrise Park in Yeongdeok, Deunggisan Skywalk in Uljin, Metasequoia Road in Yeongdeok, and Samyeong Grand Park in Gemcheon, along with popular spots where you can see Gyeongbuk's mountains, the sea, and night views.

The entertainment episode will explore the theme, "Gyeongbuk, a deep history of fun." It begins with the Hahoe mask dance in Andong, horseback riding in Sangju, a sheep ranch in Chilgok, the filming location of the hit drama When the Camellia Blooms in Pohang, zip-lining in Gimcheon, and amusement rides at Draken in Gyeongju World. Experience a wide variety of attractions from nature to cutting-edge extreme experiences only found in Gyeongbuk.

The food episode, "Gyeongbuk's tasty road trip, the more you walk, the more delicious it gets," features a number of food destinations such as Yeongdeok Crab Alley, Pohang Jukdo Market Food Alley, and Gyeongju Hanjeongsik Alley.

This advertisement is expected to air on Chinese networks such as Fox Life, Star TV, and TVBS in Taiwan, and will also be posted on the accounts of content creators with global influencer. This promotion is expected to attract tourists from overseas and increase tourism in Gyeongbuk in the upcoming COVID-19 recovery period, along with an anticipated boost in the local economy.