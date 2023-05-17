ARK Basement Services Expands its Footprint with Grand Opening in Akron, OH

Family-owned basement waterproofing and foundation repair company expands affordable, reliable and professional services into Ohio.

ARK Basement Services announces the grand opening of its newest location in Akron, Ohio. A family-owned basement waterproofing and foundation repair company, ARK Basement Services has expanded into Summit County, Ohio to provide affordable, reliable, and knowledgeable basement waterproofing services. With 20 years of experience in advanced basement solutions, ARK Basement Services is excited to make fixing your basement easy and affordable with their warranty and referral programs, as well as senior and military discounts.



The new location has been operational since March 1, 2023, and ARK Basement Services is committed to offering top-of-the-line basement waterproofing and foundation repair services to Akron and the surrounding areas. "We are thrilled to expand our services to Akron and provide Ohio residents with exceptional and affordable solutions for their basement issues," says owner Mike Perry.



With the latest technology and equipment, ARK Basement Services provides reliable and efficient basement waterproofing services to prevent any further damage to your basement. Their professionals are experts in basement waterproofing and foundation repair, ensuring the highest level of customer satisfaction. See their Google business listing with 5 star reviews here: https://goo.gl/maps/V3BFmeT2sfMd1Zwr7



"At ARK Basement Services, customer satisfaction is our top priority. We understand that your basement is an important part of your home, and we want to make sure that it is in the best shape possible," says the owner. "Our team is dedicated to providing excellent customer service and quality workmanship to ensure your basement is dry, safe and secure."



ARK Basement Services offers a wide range of services including basement waterproofing, foundation repair, crawl space repair, sump pump installation, and drainage solutions. Their team of professionals utilizes the latest technology and equipment to provide the best solution for every customer's unique basement needs.



"For us, every basement is different, and we always try to find the best and most affordable solution to fix it," says the owner. "ARK Basement Services is committed to providing top-notch basement waterproofing solutions to homeowners, ensuring their safety and peace of mind."



As part of their commitment to providing affordable solutions, ARK Basement Services offers a warranty and referral program, allowing customers to avail services at a discounted rate. Senior citizens and military personnel are eligible for additional discounts as well.



"Our warranty and referral programs give our customers the opportunity to trust us with their basement problems, knowing that they are in good hands. We also want to thank senior citizens and military personnel for their service by offering additional discounts," says the owner.



ARK Basement Services is committed to providing top-of-the-line services to their customers, ensuring their satisfaction. With their latest location in Akron, Ohio, ARK Basement Services is dedicated to providing affordable, reliable, and knowledgeable basement waterproofing solutions to homeowners in Summit County and the surrounding areas.



For more information on ARK Basement Services and their range of services, visit their website at https://www.arkbasementservices.com/akron-oh/ or call them at (234) 466-7002.

About Us: ARK Basement Services is a family-owned basement waterproofing and foundation repair company based in Ohio. With 20 years of experience in advanced basement solutions, ARK Basement Services is committed to offering exceptional and affordable basement waterproofing and foundation repair solutions to homeowners. Their team of professionals is dedicated to providing reliable, efficient, and high-quality services to ensure customer satisfaction.

Contact Info:

Name: Michael Perry

Email: Send Email

Organization: ARK Basement Services

Address: 231 Springside Dr # 204, Akron, OH 44333

Phone: (234) 466-7002

Website: https://www.arkbasementservices.com



Release ID: 89097674

