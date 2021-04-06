SHANGHAI, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARLANXEO continues its growth journey in the India sub-continent with the launch of its legal entity ARLANXEO India Private Limited, which has commenced operations from the 1st of January this year. To cement the establishment of its legal entity, ARLANXEO will be inaugurating a new office space in Mumbai, India, slated for completion by May 2021. Both are significant milestones in ARLANXEO's growth strategy, and will enhance ARLANXEO's presence in one of the most important strategic growth regions.



ARLANXEO extends foothold in India with launch of legal entity

These milestones for ARLANXEO reiterate a continued commitment to growing its business and better serving its customers in the India sub-continent, and the wider Asia region.

Christian Widdershoven, Chief Commercial Officer of ARLANXEO, commented "We are excited to embark on this next phase of our growth plans in Asia -- our dedication to being a part of India's progress as a rapidly expanding global growth market remains strong, and with this strengthened foothold, we hope to continue building on the services and products that we can offer our customers in the region."

India is currently the fourth-largest vehicle market in the world and is expected to further grow by end-2021. ARLANXEO was already operating in the India sub-continent before the launch of the legal entity, and by growing its presence in India, ARLANXEO aims to broaden its capabilities to meet the needs of quickly expanding industries in India such as automotive, tyres, pharmaceutical and end-user products.

While the launch signifies its commitment to growth in the region, ARLANXEO will also ensure that the needs of existing customers in the India sub-continent market continue to be met with the same level of support and service that they have been thus far.

Rupesh Shah, Director and Head of India Sub-continent for ARLANXEO, added "With this move, we are operating as a full legal entity in India. We will continue to deliver on the strong sales and technical support that our customers have come to expect and strive to continue improving this experience for them."

ARLANXEO's legal entity will consolidate its services to offer a single contact point for the entire range of its products and applications in the India sub-continent market. Existing sales and technical support teams that have developed relationships with customers will also be maintained in the transition.

The legal entity will also act as a cornerstone for ARLANXEO to grow closer to its customers in the India sub-continent, including specific markets such as Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

ARLANXEO is a world leading synthetic rubber producer and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Saudi Aramco, a leading producer of energy and chemicals. It develops, produces and markets high-performance rubbers with sales of around EUR 3 billion in 2019 and a presence at more than 12 production sites in 9 countries and 7 innovation centers around the world. Its products are used for a wide range of applications: from the automotive and tire industries to the electrical, construction and oil and gas industries. For more information, please visit www.arlanxeo.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

