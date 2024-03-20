Arlington Wealth Management Announces the Launch of "Exit By Design": A Premier Guide for Business Owners Planning Their Succession Strategy

Arlington Wealth Management (AWM), known for its proactive wealth management for successful business owners, is proud to announce the release of "Exit By Design: Integrating Elite Wealth Management and Proactive Business Exits to Secure Your Freedom.”

Arlington Wealth Management is thrilled to introduce "Exit By Design: Integrating Elite Wealth Management and Proactive Business Exits to Secure Your Freedom.," a comprehensive guide aimed at assisting business owners with their business endgame and personal wealth planning.

Exit By Design" is more than a book; it's a shared journey with Joe and Marissa LoPresti, a father-daughter duo leading Arlington Wealth Management. Together, they bring years of wisdom to the table, breaking down tricky financial concepts into clear, practical advice. This book is crafted to help business owners figure out the best way to align their business exit with personal freedom, making sure they understand each step along the way.

"Years of working in finance have shown us how crucial it is to coordinate your business strategy with your essential life goals," said Joe LoPresti, President at Arlington Wealth Management. "'Exit By Design' is our way of passing on what we've learned to ensure business owners can protect what they've built and find financial freedom."

Ready to take control of your business exit strategy? "Exit By Design" is available now. Secure your copy today and start on the path to a successful business transition and financial freedom. Visit www.exitbydesignbook.com or find it on Amazon to purchase your copy. Empower yourself with expert guidance from Joe and Marissa LoPresti and make your business exit by design, not by default.

About the company: Arlington Wealth Management (AWM) is at the forefront of wealth management and business exit strategy planning. With a proactive approach to wealth management and a deep understanding of the financial complexities business owners face, AWM provides tailored services designed to safeguard legacies and maximize wealth. Our suite of services includes wealth preservation, effective tax strategies, and comprehensive support for business owners preparing for their next chapter.

