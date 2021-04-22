Arlo Essential Indoor Camera with Automated Privacy Shield for Added Peace of Mind Now Available in Singapore

Award-winning solution gives users the power to decide when their camera is monitoring a room and recording

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 22 April 2021 - Arlo Technologies, Inc . (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced its all-new Essential Indoor Camera , now available for those who want superior video surveillance and security. Featuring an easy-to-control, automated privacy shield, the camera allows users to automatically activate the privacy shield that covers the camera lens, extending Arlo's commitment to user privacy by delivering unparalleled peace of mind. The versatile Essential Indoor Camera enables users to monitor babies, pets, elderly family members, restaurants, stock rooms and more, with 1080p HD video, a 130-degree diagonal field-of-view, motion and audio detection and full-duplex audio for two-way conversations. With a RRP of S$199, the Essential Indoor Camera is now rolling out in major retailers including Harvey Norman, Challenger, Best Denki and the official Arlo store on Lazada Singapore , Shopee Singapore , Amazon and Arlostore.sg .

The Arlo Essential Indoor Camera's unique automated privacy shield is a reassuring feature designed to ease privacy concerns around having a security camera indoors. When the privacy shield is in the disarm mode, recording, motion and audio detection is disabled and won't be enabled until the shield is opened by the user via the Arlo app. Users can also signal the privacy shield to open automatically and begin recording by starting a live stream or changing the camera to arm mode. This gives users the power to decide when their camera is monitoring a room and recording video/audio, and when it is not.

"Arlo holds user privacy in the highest regard and the all-new Essential Indoor Camera further supports that commitment," said Brad Little, Vice President & Managing Director APAC. "Unlike competitive indoor monitoring solutions, we designed the Essential Indoor Camera with a clearly visible privacy shield, easily differentiating it from the camera face so users can distinguish at a glance when the privacy mode is activated. This thoughtful design element provides added peace of mind, so users can quickly identify whether or not the camera is capable of recording."

From a video-quality standpoint, Arlo engineered the new Essential Indoor Camera with image-based motion and sound detection sensors to seamlessly trigger recording when the camera is armed. High definition, 1080p video quality with enhanced night vision allows users to capture important details day or night. The camera features a built-in microphone and speaker, complete with advanced, full-duplex audio for clearer, more natural remote conversations. A built-in siren provides an added safety measure, which can be triggered automatically or manually from the Arlo app, upon motion or audio detection – allowing users to swiftly and effectively deter an intruder.

The Arlo Essential Indoor Camera – recognised as a 2021 CES Innovation Award Honoree and recipient of a 2021 TWICE Picks Award – offers a sleek, premium, unibody design for seamless incorporation anywhere inside a home or business. Available in white, the indoor camera features a versatile, integrated swivel mount that enables users to angle and mount the device on walls or place on any surface to capture the desired vantage point.

Arlo's AI and CV service, Arlo Smart , compliments the hardware to deliver total protection. Users receive a complimentary three-month Arlo Smart trial included with their Essential Indoor Camera purchase. Arlo Smart provides extended 30-day rolling cloud storage of 1080p HD video recordings for added peace of mind. Smarter, customisable notifications enable users to detect people and animals inside the home1 . Controlled entirely through the Arlo app, users can easily view live streams and recordings, adjust their camera settings or access cloud recordings.

Features of the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera include:

Automated Privacy Shield : Ensure your moments are private when needed by closing the automated privacy shield

: Ensure your moments are private when needed by closing the automated privacy shield Full High Definition Camera: Capture clear details in full high definition with the ability to record video in 1080p

Capture clear details in full high definition with the ability to record video in 1080p Motion Detection and Alerts: Alerts sent directly to your phone when motion is detected

Alerts sent directly to your phone when motion is detected 2-Way Audio: Hear and speak to visitors clearly with superior audio quality

Hear and speak to visitors clearly with superior audio quality Night Vision : See at night, even without a light thanks to black and white night vision that turns on automatically once it's dark

: See at night, even without a light thanks to black and white night vision that turns on automatically once it's dark Built-in Siren: Siren can be triggered automatically or manually from the app

Siren can be triggered automatically or manually from the app 130° Viewing Angle : Keep an eye on more of what matters with a wider field-of-view

: Keep an eye on more of what matters with a wider field-of-view Platform Compatibility: Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings and IFTTT for easy interaction, automation and control

For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit www.arlo.com /asia.

1 Personalised alerts made available through the complimentary three-month Arlo Smart trial subscription

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a mobile connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and 4G-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, and floodlight.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo doesn't monetise personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent Arlo Technologies, Inc.'s expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding Arlo Essential Indoor Camera, Arlo Smart and future Arlo products. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the following: future demand for the Company's products may be lower than anticipated; consumers may choose not to adopt the Company's new product offerings or adopt competing products; and product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Arlo and its business are detailed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Arlo undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.