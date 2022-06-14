ARLO FATHER’S DAY GIFT GUIDE: Empower Dads with a Peace of Mind This Father’s Day

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 14 June 2022 - Father's Day is that time of the year when we gather around to appreciate and honor the fatherly figures in our lives. To a father, the safety and well-being of his family matters a great deal. He has worked so hard for the whole family, so why not gift him peace of mind he deserves.Arlo's extensive range of smart home devices reflect Arlo's vision to bring peace of mind by connecting and protecting what people care about the most. Being it business premises, personal property, loved ones, family helpers, deliveries and more, Arlo is committed of building trusted, lifelong customer relationships by creating innovative, smart security solutions that deliver an exceptional user experience. With Arlo, dads will be able to keep an extra pair of eyes on their loved ones and their home even when they're busy with work or out running errands.Spotlight Wireless Security CameraLooking for a hawk-eyed security camera that captures every detail in view? The Ultra 2 can be the perfect solution for you. With aandevery detail is inescapable, making it perfect for overseeing any premises that call for a wide overview. To top it off, the camera can be effortlessly installed as it requires zero wiring. In fact, Arlo's extended range of smart home devices can seamlessly connect to any smart home assistant you may own such asFather's Day Special Price: $1,398 for three-camera kit (save $201), or $899 for two-camera kit (save$300) . Don't miss out. Visit Kaira Arlo Store SG For dads seeking to secure premises of medium to large areas with a budget, the Arlo Pro 4 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera is an excellent choice. From doorway, livingroom to backyard, the Pro 4's, direct toandhas got you covered. But that's not it! The camera's sleek and wireless design allows it to fit snugly almost anywhere you like. Along with its capability to deliver superb image quality day in day out, dads are able to monitor both indoor and outdoor surroundings directly from their mobilephones via the Arlo Secure App and communicate with the other side whenever is needed. They can also take immediate actions via Arlo Secure App by activating the integrated siren or spotlight to deter unwanted visitors. Arlo provides dads with an additional layer of security when they are not home!Father's Day Special Price: $399 for one camera, $599 for two cameras (save$150). Don't miss out. Visit Kaira Arlo Store SG Arlo's premium reseller Kaira is the organiser of this campaign. See store for more details.For more information of Arlo products and accessories, please visit https://www.arlo.com/asia/

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and 4G LTE-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, and floodlight.



With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo doesn't monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.



