Arlo Wins Three 2021 Red Dot Design Awards

Essential Wireless Video Doorbell, Essential Spotlight Camera and Pro 3 Floodlight Camera Recognised for Standout Design

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 24 August 2021 - Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced it has been awarded three 2021 Red Dot Design Awards highlighting its Essential Wireless Video Doorbell, Essential Spotlight Camera and Pro 3 Floodlight Camera.

The Red Dot Award is an international competition recognising product design, communication design and design concepts. The judging panel of 50 international experts test and evaluate the year's best products that excel in functionality and are aesthetically appealing, smart, durable, self-explanatory, ecological, and innovative, while standing out in design quality.

"Arlo is focused on creating highly advanced, yet beautifully designed products that focus on real user needs. This philosophy drives us to deliver industry-leading products that enable our customers to protect the people, places and things that matter most to them," said Brad Little, Vice President and Managing Director APAC at Arlo. "The Red Dot Design Award wins underscore our commitment to innovation, and we are honored to receive not one but three awards."

The Essential Wireless Video Doorbell boasts a versatile, wire-free, battery-powered design that captures what conventional video doorbells can't. An industry-leading, 180-degree viewing angle with a square, 1:1 aspect ratio, ensures users can see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe. The Essential Spotlight Camera features 1080p FHD video, two-way audio and an integrated spotlight with color night vision, all packed into a beautifully compact, wire-free design that is easy to install. Lastly, the versatile, wire-free Pro 3 Floodlight Camera offers powerful LEDs, an integrated 2K HDR camera, 160-degree field of view and custom lighting configurations. The floodlight camera features a sleek, fully integrated design to please even the most discerning homeowners.

For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit www.arlo.com/asia .





About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, and floodlight.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo doesn't monetise personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

