Armacell opens first customer experience centre in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Armacell, a global leader in flexible foam for the equipment insulation market and a leading provider of engineered foams, today announced the opening of its newly renovated Asia-Pacific (APAC) head office in Singapore. With approximately 16,000 sqft, the new space is nearly four times larger than its previous location and houses the company's first-of-its-kind customer experience centre and dedicated training facility.

Armacell's solutions can be hidden behind covered ceilings and walls or installed to blend seamlessly with the interior aesthetics, and so these innovative solutions are overlooked despite the significant benefits they bring. Benefits include energy savings, acoustic comfort and fire protection. The centre aims to highlight these through an interactive visitor experience named ArmaLive. Located at 21 Ubi Road 1, an extensive range of thermal and acoustic products as well as four new product line-ups are displayed: ArmaPET®, a structural core material based on recycled PET bottles; ArmaComp™ engineered foams; ArmaFix™ pipe and duct hangers; ArmaProtect™ passive fire protection range. Visitors from the region can see how some of these products are installed and used in Armacell's new office and experience firsthand how these solutions are handled, installed and perform as compared to alternative materials. A dedicated application trainer is also available to conduct installer programmes in ASEAN.

"We always strive to perform beyond better by working with established partners and help customers address challenges with full and tailor-made solutions. We are bringing this approach into practice, turning our regional office into a hub for customer-centric activities, especially in Southeast Asia," said Liam Douglas, Vice President APAC at Armacell.

Visitors to Armacell's application training facility can experience how the company's solutions perform to enable energy efficiency, acoustic comfort and fire safety protection. The company's signature thermal insulation product, ArmaFlex®, was also professionally installed by Loonglobal Engineering Pte Ltd on the HVAC system in the new customer experience centre.



Armacell's dedicated training facility in Singapore

As the inventors of flexible foam for equipment insulation and a leading provider of engineered foams, Armacell develops innovative and safe thermal, acoustic and mechanical solutions that create sustainable value for its customers. Armacell's products significantly contribute to global energy efficiency making a difference around the world every day. With more than 3,200 employees and 26 production plants in 18 countries, the company operates two main businesses, Advanced Insulation and Engineered Foams, and generated net sales of EUR 677 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 117 million in 2021. Armacell focuses on insulation materials for technical equipment, high-performance foams for high-tech and lightweight applications and next generation aerogel blanket technology.

