Armis Appoints Ed Barry as Vice President of Strategic Alliances

Armis reaffirms commitment to its global technology partner program, to drive growth and to enable greater alliance scale and support

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Armis , the leading unified asset visibility and security platform provider, today announced the appointment of Ed Barry as Vice President of Strategic Alliances . Barry's appointment is aligned to the Armis strategy to rapidly scale its business, reinforce its global technology partner program and to build on the accelerating demand for greater interoperability.

Barry is a recognized alliance practitioner and leader within the cybersecurity and technology industries with over 30 years of experience. Prior to joining Armis, Barry led Strategic Alliances efforts at McAfee, FireEye, Cylance, SailPoint, and most recently, Deep Instinct.

"Ed's proven track record, deep industry knowledge, and well-known reputation for building strategic alliances and technology partner programs is incomparable in the industry, and Ed will help us fully cement our alliance plans with key technology partners," said Peter Doggart, Chief Strategy Officer at Armis . "We're thrilled that he has agreed to lead our alliances team and to help scale our business even further."

Armis recently announced the launch of the Armis APEX Program in association with IBM, Check Point, mCloud, Exabeam, VeriStor and Lead Data Technologies.

In commenting on his new role, Barry said, "Armis is the leader in asset visibility and security, and it offers the only multi-sector platform of its kind in the market. The Armis platform is purpose-built to help companies see all connected devices and threats in their environment. I look forward to growing Armis' Partner and Alliance relationships, and teaming with our partners to help them create value by accelerating digital transformation initiatives so more businesses can capitalize on today's market opportunities."

According to IDC, there will be more than 40 billion connected devices by 2025 alone. Only Armis is uniquely positioned to solve this unmet security challenge with its agentless, enterprise-class device security platform, specifically designed to deliver total asset visibility and 24/7 connected device security.

Armis is the #1 provider when it comes to agentless IT, ICS, OT, IoT, IoMT device security. Armis is ranked as the leading platform provider by all major industry analysts. We are partners with the world's leading organizations, including Crowdstrike, IBM, Booz Allen Hamilton, Exabeam, Fortified Health, PWC, Checkpoint, Accenture, Gigamon, Optiv, Capgemini, mCloud, Deloitte, Cyvatar and hundreds of other firms around the world.

About Armis

Armis is the leading unified asset visibility and security platform designed to address the new threat landscape that connected devices create. Fortune 1000 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see with full context all managed, unmanaged, and IoT devices, including medical devices (IoMT), operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS). Armis provides passive and unparalleled cybersecurity asset management, risk management, and automated enforcement. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

