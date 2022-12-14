Arqit Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program, Completes Integration to Enable Quantum-Safe Encryption

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arqit (NASDAQ: ARQQ), a leader in quantum-safe encryption, today announced it has joined the Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program as a Technology Alliance Partner and completed its first integration between Arqit QuantumCloud™ and Fortinet’s FortiGate Next Generation Firewalls (NGFWs).

Arqit’s QuantumCloud™ is the world’s first fully scalable cloud based symmetric key agreement platform, capable of creating zero trust quantum safe encryption keys at any device. By integrating QuantumCloud™ with Fortinet’s FortiGate Next-generation Firewalls, the resulting solution enables unbreakable quantum-safe encrypted connectivity between customer locations, keeping safe data both at rest and in transit. Arqit’s QuantumCloud™ uses unique symmetric key agreement software to provide quantum-safe keys which are consumed by Fortinet devices during the formation of secure tunnels.

Commenting, David Williams, Arqit Founder, Chairman and CEO said, “It is an honour to work with Fortinet, one of the great pioneers of cybersecurity. We’re excited to leverage our integration to deliver enhanced protection against sophisticated cyber attacks for customers. In conjunction with Fortinet’s industry-leading NGFWs, our strong, simple encryption enables governments and enterprises to realise stronger protection against cyber threats, and take a major step forward in removing the quantum threat from their risk registers.”

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet said: “We’re pleased to welcome Arqit into Fortinet’s Open Ecosystem as a Fabric-Ready technology alliance partner and deliver this integrated solution for quantum safe firewalls to our global customer base.”

A Commitment to An Open Ecosystem

Technology alliance partners are a key part of the Fortinet Security Fabric, the industry’s highest performing cybersecurity mesh platform, and enable the development of integrated solutions to support secure heterogeneous vendor environments. Open integration helps to simplify IT and operational technology environments to obtain enhanced visibility and comprehensive security across networks, endpoints and clouds. The Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program provides partners with program infrastructure, resources, and tools to integrate with the Security Fabric and develop joint solutions as part of the Fortinet Open Ecosystem.

About Arqit

Arqit supplies a unique quantum safe encryption Platform-as-a-Service which makes the communications links or data at rest of any networked device or cloud machine secure against current and future forms of attack – even from a quantum computer. Arqit’s product, QuantumCloud™, enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any number of other devices. The keys are computationally secure, optionally one-time use and zero trust. QuantumCloud™ can create limitless volumes of keys in limitless group sizes and can regulate the secure entrance and exit of a device in a group. Arqit believes it is the only company in the market to have achieved Independent Assurance Review of its Security Proof demonstrating that the software can produce encryption keys which are zero trust and provably secure, i.e. permanently safe against attack from even a full scale quantum computer. This review was conducted by the GCHQ Accredited Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security at the University of Surrey. The addressable market for QuantumCloud™ is every connected device. Arqit was recently awarded the Innovation in Cyber award at the UK National Cyber Awards and Cyber Security Software Company of the Year Award at the UK Cyber Security Awards. Learn more at www.arqit.uk.

Fortinet and Arqit VPN Encryption Solution

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Arqit’s expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Arqit’s control. Forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Arqit to predict these events or how they may affect it. Except as required by law, Arqit does not have any duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere after the date this communication is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this communication may not occur. Uncertainties and risk factors that could affect Arqit’s future performance and cause results to differ from the forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: (i) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Arqit related to the business combination, (ii) the ability to maintain the listing of Arqit’s securities on a national securities exchange, (iii) changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which Arqit operates, variations in operating performance across competitors and changes in laws and regulations affecting Arqit’s business, (iv) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realise additional opportunities, (v) the potential inability of Arqit to convert its pipeline into contracts or orders in backlog into revenue, (vi) the potential inability of Arqit to successfully deliver its operational technology which is still in development, (vii) the risk of interruption or failure of Arqit’s information technology and communications system, (viii) the enforceability of Arqit’s intellectual property, and (ix) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Arqit’s annual report on Form 20-F (the “Form 20-F”), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 14, 2022 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. While the list of factors discussed above and in the Form 20-F and other SEC filings are considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realisation of forward-looking statements.