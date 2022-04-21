Arrow Electronics launches NTU-Arrow Invent Lab to support tech startups in Singapore

New lab showcases Arrow’s commitment to empowering talent and developing a robust innovation ecosystem

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 21 April 2022 - Global technology-solutions provider Arrow Electronics, Inc. today announced the opening of the NTU-Arrow Invent Lab in collaboration with Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore), a world top-ranked university founded on science and technology The lab is part NTU's EcoLabs Center of Innovation for Energy initiative to accelerate deep-tech energy innovation development in Singapore. Aimed at the development and deployment of smart energy, mobility and intelligent sensing technologies, the new lab will offer local technology startups, system integrators and industry players free consultation and access to the world-class engineering and supply chain capabilities needed to excel and thrive.As part of Arrow's global network of open labs, this new Invent Lab serves as an innovation and experimental platform where the local technology community can develop ideas, unleash creativity, and tap directly into Arrow's globally diverse engineering resources and tools as they bring their inventions to life.Singapore ranked fifth in the Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER) 2021 in Asia. The report also noted that there are demands among Singapore's most promising startups for knowledge or ability to access engineering expertise.Designed to empower local innovators and engineers with access to design tools, resources, and engineering expertise that they often lack, this lab is equipped with state-of-the-art engineering equipment and testing modules. Experienced vertical segment experts and engineers with expertise in areas of embedded computing, sensing, connectivity and system integration are on site to provide professional guidance to users.Professor Lam Khin Yong, NTU's Senior Vice President (Research) said, "NTU is strategically positioned to foster an innovative ecosystem for startups with our world-class research facilities, strong industry partnerships and renowned academia talent. Our partnership with Arrow creates an invaluable opportunity for innovators and startups to access the latest technologies and connect to world-class suppliers. This joint collaboration will enable the acceleration of our innovation capabilities to support Singapore technology startups in their digital journey. The new NTU-Arrow Invent Lab will elevate the support available to local startups and drive the development of advanced manufacturing, both locally and internationally."For example, while product development usually takes nine to twelve months, with the support of Arrow experts, startups using the lab will be able to save up to six months in development time and up to 25 percent of engineering design costs. More importantly, as a trusted advisor, Arrow will provide developers with guidance throughout the development cycle – from formulation and proof of the design concept to component sourcing, rapid prototyping, and testing, all the way to system integration and pre-production verification."Working with a consortium of industry associations, technology suppliers, enterprises and leading academic institutions like NTU, Arrow is dedicated to building a robust engineering support ecosystem that provides startups and innovators with quick and easy access to world-class engineering consultation, design-for-manufacturing support, and go-to-market resources," said Natarajan MM, Arrow Electronics' vice president of sales for South Asia. "Collaborating with NTU to launch and operate this new lab reinforces our commitment to making technology more accessible, easier to understand and better to use."In addition to providing the startup community with practical engineering support, the lab will also serve as a platform for educational programs and insight, sharing activities aimed at supporting Singapore's innovation and technology evolution. Some of Arrow's technology suppliers supporting this lab include ADI, Allegro, Diodes, Diotec Semiconductor, Fair-Rite Asia, Intel, Kioxia, Kyocera-AVX, Littelfuse, Microchip, Molex, NXP, OMNIVISION, onsemi, Panasonic, Rohde & Schwarz, Sharp, Silicon Labs, STMicroelectronics, TE Connectivity, Toshiba, Unicore Communications, Vishay, Western Digital, and Yageo. Arrow engineers and technology experts from these suppliers will host regular technical seminars and workshops on a range of fields from smart energy to mobility and intelligent sensing.

