Art 4 Peace Awards Hosts a Remarkable Event Recognizing Global Peace Efforts -World News Network

The Art 4 Peace Awards hosted its Royal Business Summit, bringing together 47 distinguished attendees in-person and a global audience online at a private venue in New York.

—

New York, NY — In a beautiful and heartwarming gathering on October 13th, the Art 4 Peace Awards hosted its Royal Business Summit, bringing together 47 distinguished attendees in-person and a global audience online at a private venue in New York. The event was generously supported by Tanzania Safri CEO, providing a hearty breakfast, and Marco Polo Kqick Coffee, offering an exquisite lunch with their natural unroasted beans coffee that kept everyone energized throughout the day.

Participants engaged in fruitful networking sessions, fostering connections in various industries, including precious metals like gold, copper, silver, aluminum, as well as discussions on energy sources, technology, investments, and projects. Notable projects discussed included the Wisdomland International Project in Nepal, the Phil Marriot Project in Costa Rica, and Sir Michael's groundbreaking "International City" project in Newark, NJ. Additionally, Cody and Kiran presented their innovative company, FounderWay.ai, a platform designed to support new entrepreneurs.

Llana Rogel, a pioneer in cognitive study, unveiled a groundbreaking cure for Alzheimer's and is seeking a $2 million investment to bring her innovation to life. The event expressed its gratitude to the International Police & Veterans Foundation (IPVF.org), which co-hosted the gala and sponsored a delightful dinner for very important international guests.

The following day, October 14th, witnessed a Peace Gala event filled with excitement, attended by media representatives and delegates from 23 countries, including royalty, diplomats, and laureates. Dame Munni Irone, the founder of the Art 4 Peace Awards, presented a pearl necklace to each guest for good luck. The event celebrated cultural diversity with the presence of two African presidents, as well as luminaries from Hollywood, Bollywood, and Nollywood, representing different cultures, traditions, and languages.

The event attracted many Asian attendees, including Chinese representatives, all uniting under the banner of peace. It was emphasized that the world desperately needs wisdom and diplomacy, and people are yearning for an end to suffering, emphasizing the call for peace, shanti, and the use of words over wars.

Prince Shakaala and Dame Munni Irone presided as the Masters of Ceremony for the event. The Art 4 Peace Awards honored the following remarkable individuals and initiatives:

Dr. Llana Rogel

Sir Michael Leung

Sir Gary Kong

Ms. Sue Ann Jung

Dr. Rohit Tripathi

Ambassador Touchil

Dr. Kumar Tripathi

Richa Tripathi

Best Song 2023: Hithe

Best Hebrew Song: Queen Ofir

Best African Music: Puppy Curly

Best Project Creating 10,000 Jobs: Wisdomland International Nepal

Youth Awardee: Richard, for his rendition of "New York"

Ms. Mariam

Susan Köhler

25 Awards to International Veterans Police for their Humanitarian Work

The Art 4 Peace Awards is dedicated to recognizing and promoting peace initiatives worldwide, emphasizing the importance of peace, diplomacy, and cooperation.

