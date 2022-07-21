ART AND DINE WITH BEJANA RESTAURANT AND GALERI ZEN1 AT THE RITZ-CARLTON, BALI

Dining amidst curated artworks of Indonesia's Maestro of Contemporary Art, Made Wianta

DENPASAR, Indonesia, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlighting gastronomy and culture through arts, the limited time dining offer Dine and Art programme at Bejana Restaurant welcomes guests to dine amidst curated exhibitions from renowned Indonesia's art maestro, the late Made Wianta. The art installation is curated by Galeri Zen1, Bali-based fine art collector and consultant.



Bejana Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

"The Art and Dine concept is the one-of-a-kind experience where guests can taste the authentic Indonesian and Balinese cuisine while enjoying the beautiful fine-art collections. We want to create an unforgettable dining experience for our guests during their visit to Bali, Indonesia," said John Woolley, the General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

The event will kick off on 29th July 2022 until 28th August 2022, at The Ritz-Carlton Bali's signature Indonesian restaurant, Bejana. The restaurant opens for dinner from 18.00 to 22.00 every Wednesday to Sunday. During this collaboration, Galeri Zen1 brings the best collection of Made Wianta's in Golden Legacy. The late Made Wianta was known as one of the most influential artists in the contemporary art era in Bali.

"The Golden Legacy is a periodization of the late works of Made Wianta. His work has been recognized by International art association and it is an honour to collaborate together with a world-class brand like The Ritz-Carlton, Bali. Art and Dine program is one of the key moments for us to support hospitality industry and art industries in its recovery during the pandemic," said Nicolaus F. Kuswanto, the Director of Galeri Zen1.

During the Art and Dine programme, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali culinary team highlights rijsttafel set with Tabanan dishes, to honor the artist's hometown. The Rijsttafel set comes with choices of Nasi Putih or Nasi Kuning or Nasi Merah, and other Tabanan's specialities such as Lawar Kuwir Klungah, Sager Be Pasih, Pulung Puluh Gedang Mekuah, Bebek Menyat-nyat, Ayam Bakar Bejek Belayu, Babi Genyol, Pepes Tuka, Sayur Jukut Paku, Nasi Sela, and Klepon as dessert. The price is at IDR 618,000++ for two people.

Art and Dine stay package is available where guests can stay at one of our luxurious suites with daily breakfast inclusion and one time fine arts dining experience at Bejana Restaurant.

For more information, visit https://www.bejanaindonesianrestaurant.com/restaurant and join the conversation on social media with #RCMemories.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON, BALI.

Built on a sprawling 12.7 hectares white beach front and elevated cliff-top settings, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali feature 313 oceanfront suites and villas, enjoying the unobstructed view of the Indian Ocean and the resort's lush garden. Completing the experiences, a glass elevator connects the cliff and the beach-front, five restaurants and bars, The Ritz-Carlton Ballroom and meeting facilities, two wedding chapels, as well as The Ritz-Carlton Spa. Ladies and gentlemen at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is proudly presents the timeless charms of Indo-Balinese hospitality.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON HOTEL COMPANY, L.L.C.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. of Chevy Chase, Md., currently operates 88 hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean. More than 30 hotel and residential projects are under development around the globe. The Ritz-Carlton is the only service company to have twice earned the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, which recognizes outstanding customer service. For more information, or reservations, contact a travel professional, call toll free in the U.S. 1-800-241-3333, or visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR)