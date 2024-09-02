The Art of Brand Storytelling through Packaging Design - The Packaging People Reveal Custom Designs

Brands are constantly seeking innovative ways to connect with consumers and stand out on store shelves. The Packaging People, a leading packaging design company, reveals the art of brand storytelling through custom packaging design, a game-changing strategy that elevates brand identity and drives business growth.

Adweek research shows that 80% of consumers are more likely to remember (and eventually purchase from) a brand that tells an authentic story. Melbourne’s leading packaging suppliers, The Packaging People, employ expert designers to harness the power of storytelling to create bespoke packaging solutions that captivate audiences and encourage emotional connections.

The business spends time researching and analysing key industry trends to ensure they remain relevant in a saturated market when it comes to custom packaging designs. They announce their findings below:

Authenticity: Consumers crave genuine, transparent brands. With a short window of time to catch the consumers attention, custom packaging design allows brands to showcase their unique personality and values quickly and effectively. Ensuring they stand tall amongst competitors on the shelves of stores.

Sustainability: Eco-conscious packaging is no longer a trend, but an industry essential. The Packaging People's recyclable and eco-friendly packaging solutions meet the Australian consumer demands while enhancing brand reputation.

Digital Integration: Smart packaging technologies bridge the gap between physical and digital experiences, offering limitless opportunities for brand storytelling. The business says “It is important to consider additional design elements in the manufacturing process such as space for QR codes, AR and smart labelling additions. These considerations will no doubt set us apart from any competitors and propel us into the future of packaging design.”

"Packaging design is more than just aesthetics; it's a powerful storytelling tool that can make or break a brand's connection with consumers," notes a spokesperson on behalf of The Packaging People. "Our custom designs empower brands to share their unique narrative, values, and personality, setting them apart in a crowded market."

Forbes research shows that compelling brand stories have a significant impact on consumer purchasing decisions, with 75% of consumers more likely to buy from a brand with a strong narrative. Recognising this, 60% of brands plan to boost their investment in packaging design over the next 12 months, leveraging this crucial touchpoint to connect with customers and drive business growth (Packaging Digest).

In today's competitive landscape, brand storytelling through custom packaging design is a key differentiator. The Packaging People's expertise helps brands unlock the full potential of their packaging, driving emotional connections, loyalty, and business growth.

To learn more about The Packaging People and their packaging services, contact the business today.





About the company: The Packaging People is a leading provider of custom packaging solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of businesses across Australia. With a commitment to quality, sustainability and customer satisfaction, we specialise in designing and manufacturing custom packaging solutions for a wide range of industries. For more information visit The Packaging People today.

