Art Toy Brand POP MART Launches Classic Character Series In Collaboration With Clash Royale

BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International art toy brand POP MART jointly launched classic character series of World of Warcraft in recent days. It also introduced classic figures of Clash of Clans and Clash Royale to customers and fans of these games. In addition, POP MART conducted various offline activities in many countries and regions such as Singapore, South Korea, the United States in collaboration with the game companies, attracting the participation of local gamers and consumers.



POP MART and SUPERCELL jointly held an offline game live-streaming event at Singapore FUNAN Mall

From September 23 to 25, POP MART and SUPERCELL jointly held an offline game live-streaming event at FUNAN Mall, a commercial landmark in Singapore, which drew attention from a large number of local customers. On September 25, POP MART held an offline themed event at its Hongdae flagship store in Seoul, South Korea, attracting more than 150 fans and customers and continuously promoting the art toy culture among the locals.



POP MART held an offline themed event at its Hongdae flagship store in Seoul, South Korea

The Clash of Clans and Clash Royale series were released on September 16, and were welcomed enthusiastically by gamers around the globe. In its stores stationed at Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and the United States, the series of art toys have won warm praise from local customers.



The Clash of Clans and Clash Royale series of POP MART

In addition to co-branding with Clash of Clans and Clash Royale, POP MART has also collaborated with World of Warcraft to launch a series of classic game characters. Equipped with unique artistic secondary creation, as well as delicate and complex technique, POP MART brings classic figures of World of Warcraft to fans and gamers in a vivid and splendid way, endowing them with the chance to meet these legendary heroes in real life.

JOJO, POP MART International Marketing Director, said that POP MART values highly its collaboration with global classic IPs. It seeks to create more unique art toys based on classic IP images in the fields of games, animation, film and television, etc. The company will forge forward on its journey to co-brand with more well-known IPs and enable a much more favorable environment for the future of art toy culture.