ARTDECO NFT Project To Take The World By Storm

—

ARTDECO is an Elon Musk Inspired decentralized NFT Minting Dapp & Marketplace Built on the Binance Smart Chain powered by its utility token ARTDECO which is designed to reward holders with More ARTDECO for every transaction on the network.

ARTDECO NFT Dapp Is Available On The Testnet: app.artdeco.community

ARTDECO has been getting a lot of attention lately as they have been Featured On Hackernoon, Yahoo Finance & Benzinga.

ARTDECO is listing on p2pb2b.io after the end of their IEO Launchpad that starts 14th July 2021. (High Trade Volume Exchange with over 1 Billion Dollars Daily Trade Volume, Ranked in Top 50 on CMC)

Initial Exchange Offering: 500,000,000 $ARTDECO

IEO price: 1 ARTDECO = $0.000315

IEO Date: 14th July 2021

Launchpad Url: https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/277/

ARTDECO Smart Contract is unique in the sense that On each transaction (buy, sell and send)

There is a 10% transaction:

1. 7% Redistribution

2. 3% Burned automatically

Join ARTDECO as they are on a mission to Build A Platform That Will Unite Traditional ART Creators, Digital Artists On A Decentralized ART Marketplace.

About ARTDECO

ARTDECO is a marketplace aiming to link sellers (typically content creators such as digital artists, model creators, or meme-makers) with buyers who can select pieces they wish to purchase. To turn their work into an NFT, creators must first "mint" a token using ARTDECO's Dapps. Similar to other tokens on Binance, the NFT can be transferred between wallets using ARTDECO's software.

ARTDECO leverages the Binance blockchain to embed within an NFT's code the full history of its owners and transactions. Of note, when a transaction goes through, both the buyer and the seller have to pay transaction fees that go to the ARTDECO network.

One interesting feature of NFTs is the ability to program royalties, or the rights to future cash flows, within these assets. This means that creators on ARTDECO can set a percentage of future sales and collect them automatically by issuing a token.

This is a major feature drawing creators to this technology because unlike with traditional content platforms, NFTs can be designed to pay out royalties immediately. For instance, if a piece of digital art listed a 10% royalty, the creator would receive 10% of any consequent sale of that art.

Contract Address: 0x6515A41578BB7Ad5486b96384E4148E7844F3D70

Social links

Telegram: https://t.me/artdecocoin

Facebook: https://fb.me/artdecobsc/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/artdeconft

