Artemest Launches a Curated Art Category Featuring Italian Contemporary Artists

MILAN, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artemest, the leading online marketplace for handmade Italian contemporary design, introduces Art as a new product category. Starting from Sept. 22, Artemest will collaborate with a selection of Italian artists to offer a unique showcase of art pieces as part of its assortment.

Artemest ventures into the art world with the mission to attract the finest independent contemporary artists throughout all of Italy and give them International visibility by celebrating their artistic vision and work.

The Art section has been carefully curated by a team of experts, starting from the meticulous and passionate exploration of relevant Italian artists - most of which have already been honored with prestigious international awards. Artemest Art category features six different sub-sections: paintings, photography, sculptures & statues, tapestry and decorative art.

The stories behind each artist are key to Artemest; on a brand-new editorial series called The Studio Visit, visitors will be guided on an exploration trip through the artists' workshops. A unique occasion to dive into the authentic artist environment and discover their point of view and the secrets behind existing and future artworks.

Moreover, in a crossroad between design and art, visitors can explore Design Shots, a new series dedicated to the world of design, seen through the lens of a camera. An authentic celebration of the everlasting bond between photography and design, in which the object becomes the subject and develops a brand-new meaning.

The art category will be available on Artemest website starting from Sept. 22, 2022.

Artemest, the leading online marketplace for handmade Italian contemporary design, was founded in 2015 by jewelry designer Ippolita Rostagno and Marco Credendino. Established to celebrate Italian craftsmanship, Artemest offers the unique opportunity to shop contemporary design in the categories of furniture, home décor, lighting and lifestyle. The selection of over 60,000 products is handmade by over 1,400 of the most representative Italian artisans and designers. Today, Artemest is headquartered in Milan, Italy. The company ships to more than 70 countries worldwide.

