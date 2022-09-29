ARTERY High-Performance AT32 MCUs Boost Stable and Reliable Smart BMS Protection Board Application

HSINCHU, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, with higher requirements for the production and manufacturing of new energy vehicles and increasing demand for safer drive batteries, high-performance drive battery BMS has been valued highly and its market share has grown sharply. According to statistics, the market size of BMS in China reached 9.7 billion yuan in 2020, with a year-on-year growth of 6.6%, and it is expected to surpass 12 billion yuan in 2022 and 16 billion Yuan in 2025.

It is generally known that lithium-ion batteries contain highly active lithium. For a single lithium battery with a limited capacity and density, its internal structure may be damaged by over-charging, over-discharging, or charging and discharging with excessive current, thus affecting service life and performance. Besides, the activity of lithium ions and safety of lithium batteries are also affected when the operating temperature is too high or too low, resulting in the lithium battery to burn and explode in the worst case. Therefore, the smart BMS protection board, a set of safety protection device, is designed in the lithium battery circuit to ensure battery safety, prolong service life and give full play to the superior performance of lithium batteries.



Daly Smart BMS Protection Board

The smart BMS protection board is specially designed for large-capacity series lithium battery packs, with voltage acquisition, active high current equalization, and overcharging, over-discharging, over-current and over-temperature protection functions. It is generally composed of MCU, analog front-end (AFE), memory and other peripheral electronics, where the MCU serves as the control core of BMS protection board.

Application of ARTERY AT32 MCU in Smart BMS Protection Board

ARTERY AT32 MCUs consist of Cortex-M4 processor core, support CAN*2, RS-485, UART and other peripheral interfaces to realize multiple communication modes, and process data according to the configuration files of battery packs to make appropriate decisions. During the charging and discharging process, AT32 MCU collects the terminal voltage, temperature, charging/discharging current and total voltage of each cell in the battery pack in real time to protect the battery from over-charging and over-discharging and prolong its service life. When fully charged, it can ensure power balance current between single cells (ternary lithium /lithium-iron: 30±5 mA, LTO: 20±5 mA), realize equalized charging of cells in the battery pack and greatly improve the charging effect in the series charging mode.



AT32 MCU

Featured with high performance, high stability, high cost performance and low power consumption, ARTERY AT32 MCUs have been put into mass production and widely applied in smart BMS protection boards. The BMS protection boards based on ARTERY AT32F421 and AT32F413 series MCUs have been widely used in electric two-wheeled/three-wheeled vehicles, industrial UAVs, storage AGVs, energy storage for RVs, marine equipment, outdoor portable energy storage, household energy storage, commercial cleaning services, low-speed electric vehicles and other scenarios.

Advantages of ARTERY AT32F413 MCU for Smart BMS Protection Board

Up to 200 MHz CPU and 256 KB Flash, meeting LED/LCD display requirements;

On-chip integrated CAN*2, RS-485, UART and other peripheral interfaces to realize multiple communication modes;

CAN, connected to electric vehicle control unit to improve system stability and data transfer rate;

I 2 C, connected to AFE for parameter configuration and data acquisition in real time;

Rapid ADC conversion rate, to get the battery voltage, current and temperature in time and properly handle relevant issues to prevent over-charging, over-discharging and over-temperature;

Operating temperature range of -40~105°C, suitable for complex environment and guaranteeing system stability;

Support sLib (security library) to protect core codes.

In order to provide more competitive product solutions and keep up with the development trend of Intelligent connected vehicle, IoT and intellectualization, ARTERY Technology and Dongguan Daly Electronics CO., Ltd. carry out active cooperation to provide more competitive MCUs and more integrated, accurate, secure and stable battery management solutions by utilizing their respective resources and advantages for win-win outcomes. As a leading technology-driven new energy enterprise, Daly plays a pivotal role in the development of the new energy industry, and its DALY BMS protection board has competitive advantages such as sensitive detection, full-time smart balance, intelligent communication, control function, performance improvement, slow degradation and transfer type battery equalization.