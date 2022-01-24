ARTERY Releases AT32F425 Series Value Line Cortex(R)-M4 MCU

HSINCHU, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 18, ARTERY Technology launched the newest edition of its value-line AT32F425 microcontroller — featuring up to 96 MHz CPU. As the third product of AT32 value-line MCU Family, AT32F425 series based on advanced 55nm process combines rich peripherals and excellent performance with ultra-high competitiveness, dedicated to becoming the best choice for entry-level MCUs with USB OTG.

Compared to traditional Cortex® –M0/M3 MCUs, AT32F425 series, powered by Cortex®-M4 core, features not only outstanding performance, higher integration, rich peripherals but also ultra-high competitiveness. Additionally, the security library embedded in the AT32F425 series brings comprehensive protection for the solution providers' intellectual property rights while offers enough space for secondary-level development. With all these, AT32F425 series is also especially suitable to applications that require high-speed computation and USB function such as gaming, industrial automation, motor control, IoT and consumer electronics.

AT32F425 (value line) series, driven by ARM® Cortex®-M4, boasts up to 96 MHz CPU speed and digital signal processor (DSP), 64 KB Flash memory and 20 KB SRAM. Besides being a boot loader, its system memory (4 KB) can be configured as user instruction and data memory at one time, achieving a maximum of 64+4 KB of space. Meanwhile, it contains 1x OTG controller (support Xtal-less in device mode), 1x CAN, 4x USARTs, 3x SPIs/I²Ss (support full-duplex), 2x I²Cs, 1x 16-bit advanced timer, 6x 16-bit and 1x 32-bit general-purpose timers, 2x 16-bit basic timers, with the combination of timers being used as an independent 24-channel PWM output, and 1x 12-bit 16-channel high-speed 2 Msps ADC. Furthermore, almost fast I/Os are 5 V-tolerant with multiple port remapping, far beyond its counterparts in the field of USB OTG.

AT32F425 series is also equipped with Security Library (sLib) developed by ARTERY. It is a defined area protected by a code in the main memory so that solution providers can not only program core algorithm in it with great peace of mind, but also provide downstream customers with room for secondary-level development, greatly enhancing its security, reliability and usage convenience.

In the meantime, this device comes with a wide variety of firmware libraries, hardware resources such as AT-START-F425 evaluation board and AT-Link- Family, and software tools such as BSP and ICP/ISP. It supports IDE platforms like Keil, IAR, eclipse, RT-Thread Studio, and OS/GU platforms like RT-Thread OS, FreeRTOS and LittlevG. With the help of best-in-class technology and rich resources, the product development cycle and mass production period will be minimized for developers, and the time to market will be shortened as well.

The AT32F425 device can run in the temperature range of -40~105°C, with operating voltage ranging from 2.4V to 3.6V. Its power saving modes can meet the requirements of low power consumption. It also offers as many as 14 chips for customers' diverse needs. There are various package types available in this device, including LQFP64, LQFP48, QFN48, LQFP32, QFN32 and mini TSSOP20. However, all the products in this series are compatible in terms of pin function. Compared to AT32F415 USBOTG series, the AT32F425 has lower development cost, and thus becomes the preferred choice of entry-level MCUs. AT32F425 samples will be available this month.