ARTERY AT-SURF-F437 Evaluation Board to Experience the Power of AT32F437

HSINCHU, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In late 2021, ARTERY released its high performance AT32F435/437 MCU. Thanks to its rich on-chip resources, ultra-high integration and cost-effectiveness, the device has drawn the attention from an increasing number of engineers and microcontroller enthusiasts, gaining popularity among users since then. To offer a better experience to users, ARTERY has recently introduced AT-SURF-F437 evaluation board that is built around AT32F437ZMT7 microcontroller, which is designed to help users explore the outstanding features of ARM® Cortex®-M4 32-bit AT32F437 MCU and experience easy prototyping development. (Figure1)



Figure1. AT-SURF-F437 evaluation board

Full-featured evaluation board

The AT-SURF-F437 is a full-featured evaluation board that integrates a wide range of functional components and transceivers, which are used to support rich peripherals and interfaces of AT32F437 to help expedite application development.

The AT-SURF-F437, based on AT32F437ZMT7 chip, incorporates SDARM, QSPI Flash and RAM, and an extensive range of peripherals including three LEDs, two USB micro-B and type A connectors, Ethernet RJ45 connector, digital camera module, microphone and audio input/output module, and microSD card interface. In addition, the board offers various communication interfaces such as RS-232, RS-485 and two CAN controllers, as well as 3.5-inch TFT-LCD touch screen. All this permits better user experience and helps users get a good picture of the power brought by the AT32F437 MCU.

High performance microcontroller

The AT-SURF-F437 is built around AT32F437ZMT7 microcontroller. The microcontroller, based on the industry-leading 55nm process, is powered by the high performance ARM® Cortex®-M4 core operating a frequency of up to 288 MHz. It embeds high-speed memories including up to 4032KB of Flash memory and up to 512KB of SRAM. The device also features a single-precision floating point unit (FPU) and digital signal processor (DSP). The AT-SURF-F437 evaluation board is designed to help users better experience these advantages which make the AT32F437 stand out among the application market.

2-in-1 product development platform

The AT-SURF-F437 comes with an embedded debugging/programming tool (AT-Link-EZ), allowing the simplicity of development, without the need of extra development tools.

The AT-Link-EZ is equipped with a micro USB port (linked to computer), multiple LEDs (indicating working status), communication interfaces (SWD, SWO, serial interface, NRST and BOOT0), power supply interfaces (3V3 and 5V). This tool, in conjunction with AT-SURF-F437, serves as a 2-in-1 embedded control platform that provides innovative solutions for applications.

Multi-function audio/video processing capability

The AT-SURF-F437 offers a digital camera module, microphone and audio input and output module.

For audio processing, the board supports two full-duplex I2S to be connected with the audio codec WM8988 (U11). It also has a power amplifier (on the back of the circuit board) to drive the speaker, 3.5mm LINE_OUT, microphone and 3.5mm LINE_IN input.

For image processing, it is based on a 3.5-inch 320x480 TFT-LCD capacitive touch screen (Figure2) that transmits image data in real time; The camera module is connected to the AT32F437ZMT7 via a digital camera module interface (CN3).



Figure2. AT-SURF-F437 with 3.5-inch 320x480 TFT-LCD

To help users get quick start with our board, a comprehensive set of documentation or development tools including user manual, design guideline and SDK have been made available from ARTERY official website. Our evaluation board kit is officially on sale for all users now. The package contains evaluation board, LCD, camera and USB cable (Figure3).

To purchase, please contact ARTERY sales (sales_artery@arterytek.com) or distributors.