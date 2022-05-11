Artery Technology Launches AT32WB415 Series Bluetooth 5.0 MCU

HSINCHU, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artery Technology released a new wireless and low-power device, AT32WB415 series, which is compliant with Bluetooth Low Energy specification 5.0, and TUV Rheinland certified. TUV Rheinland has been formally listed by the Bluetooth SIG as an official Bluetooth Qualification Test Facility (BQTF).The Bluetooth SIG association is specialized develops Bluetooth specifications, manages certification programs, and provides trademark protection.

Nowadays, with the increasing demands of advanced applications like IoT, product design and development becomes more complicated, battery life has to be enhanced, and products have to be smaller. The microcontroller is playing an important role in meeting the diversified requirements. AT32WB415 (wireless Bluetooth MCU) features high-performance CPU, rich memory resources and communication interfaces, Bluetooth radio frequency (RF) transceiver as well as baseband capability. Compared to legacy MCUs, in which functions are relatively scattered, AT32WB415 provides an all-in-one solution for the development of Bluetooth technology products. Besides, its reduced PCB size and the optimized RF layout makes it the best partner for various applications such as consumer electronics, Internet of Things (IoT), smart home, among others.

AT32WB415 is designed to be extremely low-power based on Bluetooth 5.0, supporting Sleep, Deepsleep and Standby modes. It has robust wireless data signal processing capability, up to 97 dBm sensitivity in Bluetooth RX, offering stable and reliable signals even if it meets a challenging environment. In the meantime, its TX power from -20 dBm to +4 dBm can greatly deliver a longer or better battery life. The antenna embedded in the device can cover as far as 30m, up to 2Mbps, for full connectivity. AT32WB415 has achieved Bluetooth SIG BQB certification (Declaration ID: D059796).

In addition, the AT32WB415 is based on the high-performance ARM®Cortex®-M4 core operating at a frequency of up to 150 MHz. It embeds high-speed memories (256 Kbytes of Flash memory and 32 Kbytes of SRAM) and an extensive range of peripherals, including 12-bit 8-channel ADC, 2 comparators, 4 x USARTs, SPI, I2C, CAN, advanced-control timer and 7 general- purpose timers. It operates in the -40 to +105oC temperature ranges, beating its counterparts in the market.

AT32WB415 is also equipped with the Security Library (sLib) developed by Artery, allowing users to program any part of the embedded Flash memory protected by such sLib mechanism. This security area is code-executable only but non-readable, protecting the intelligence of solution vendors and facilitating the second-level development by users.

Furthermore, Artery provides users with a host of rich development tools, whether it be for system development, mass production programming, or firmware updates, including AT-START development boards, AT-Link-Family programming and debugging Tools and other hardware tools, as well as BSP standard library, ICP/ISP programming tools and other software resources. It supports IDE platforms such as Keil, IAR, eclipse, RT-Thread Studio and OS/GUI platforms such as RT-Thread OS, FreeRTOS and LittlevGL. All this makes it easier and more convenient for engineers to develop and greatly reduce time to market.

Artery Technology has devoted itself to promoting the innovative development of 32-bit microcontrollers. A wide variety of high-performance and cost-effective products have been put into market, providing more selections for global users seeking best solutions. As the first wireless Bluetooth device, AT32WB415 will contribute to the rapid growth of many industries including industrial control industry and Internet of Things. Better product, better customer service, and powerful tech support is what we were, we are and we would be emphasizing.

URL for AT32WB415 and Bluetooth SIG: https://launchstudio.bluetooth.com/ListingDetails/150011

About ARTERY

Artery Technology is a professional creator and maker of 32-bit MCU founded in 2016. Since its establishment, ARTERY has been devoted to the innovation-driven development of 32-bit microcontrollers across the globe. With best-in-class technology, complete silicon IPs and excellent integration features, ARTERY has created up to 288 MHz ARM Cortex-M4 MCU. As the Internet of Things and smart manufacturing become more and more popular, and the demand for high-performance MCUs from end application market is growing. ARTERY will continue to focus on the research and development of more powerful and more efficient MCU that can cover diverse aspects of modern applications ranging from 5G, Internet of Things, consumer, business and industrial control. https://www.arterychip.com