Artificial Intelligence for Media Coverage with Web Traffic Booster - SquaTec announces even more SEO, Web Traffic, and Lead Generation Benefits on their Media Coverage Packages using AI

—

SquaTec Digital Marketing Agency has just released a new update on their Media Coverage Packages with more added benefits:

> Increased highly target Website Traffic

> 400+ Backlinks from sites such as High Domain Authority Media outlets

> Lead Generation from laser targeted Audience

> SEO Boost - Search Ranking Boost with increased DA

> Increase Organic Traffic from Search Engines

> AI Research and Analysis

> AI Content Writing Assistance

> Featured on Prime Media Outlets, Google News with over 400 million active users, Bing News, and Apple News.

Additional advantages of Media Coverage:

> Increased Exposure to the Public

> Improved Brand Awareness

> Trust Building

> Increase in Social Shares & Likes

> More Social Proof

> More Leads are generated through extended media coverage

Media Coverage Packages are designed for those who want to increase traffic to their website by increasing its visibility online. This package includes all the services that are required to get your site ranked higher on search engines like Google, Yahoo!, Bing, etc.

This offer will help you gain high rankings within no time at all. The main aim behind this service is to boost up your web presence so that it can be seen easily by a targeted audience of millions of active readers of prestigious media websites. It helps you reach out to potential customers and clients directly without spending much money or effort.

In addition, it will give your company, brand, products, or services instantly exposure to potential clients of hundreds of millions of potential clients.

The following are some of the key features of the SquaTec media coverage packages:

- 100% white hat methods that do not harm your website

- The team works 24/7 to ensure maximum results

- You don't need to pay anything extra after completion of work

- Excellent track record of delivering high-quality results

- Your account manager will guide you throughout the process

- State-of-the-art client portal for the onboarding process, workflow, status updates, and easy order changes

- 100% Money-Back Guarantee

Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Media Coverage

The content creator team of SquaTec uses Artificial Intelligence based on OpenAI GPT3, co-founded by Elon Musk. The AI tool analyzes the customers’ market, possible news angles based on current trends, lucrative niches, and proposes a set of Catchy Headlines.

The body of the media coverage story is pre-written by artificial intelligence according to the AI research and edited manually by professional editors.

This unique approach allows the content creators to generate high-quality articles that are optimized for search engines and social networks in less than 24 hours.

They can also create an entire website or blog post within minutes using a proprietary software. This includes all pages, posts, images, videos, etc., which makes it easy to build any type of site you want.

The service provides 100% original content with no plagiarism at affordable prices. With a money-back guarantee!

In fact, this article has been written with AI assistance.

According to David Eberhart, CEO of SquaTec: "Artificial Intelligence is going to change the world even further. The expected GPT-4 release by OpenAI should be x-fold more powerful than its current version. We will see more SaaS products going deeper into other parts of content creation than just content assistance writing. There will be also additional sophisticated tools for complete automated content creation with AI-created videos, infographics, images, suitable photo selection, and much more. Less mainstream might be AI coding but it will open up so many futuristic doors. One of the big AI secrets is the use of AI in financial trading. The profit potential is incredible. In any case, the AI FUTURE is exciting!"

About SquaTec Digital Marketing Agency

SquaTec is a full-service digital marketing agency that takes a different approach:

Result-Driven Method

Clients are usually less interested in the process and solution itself, but rather in the measurable results.

Therefore, SquaTec has reversed its process and starts with defining the need, and goal of the customer combined with measurable KPIs. The teams find additional opportunities and create strategies, how their clients can increase sales, leads, and conversions.

SquaTec Digital Marketing Services:

> Marketing Strategy and Planning

> Branding & Corporate Identity

> Advertising & Marketing Campaigns

> PR & Media Coverage Packages

> Full Digital Marketing Packages with Traffic and Lead Generation

> Web Design, Marketing Funnels, Sales Funnels, Lead Magnets & Webhooks

> Web Development incl. Silo Web Architecture Design

> Multi-Channel Marketing Automation & Integration

> Mobile App Development

> Software Development

> Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning & AI Deep Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Financial Trading Algorithms

> Content Writing/Creation & Graphic Design

> SEO - Search Engine Optimization

> Social Media Management

Currently, there is a 40% LIMITED TIME promotion for the Media Coverage Package.

