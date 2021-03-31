Artist b.wing Celebrates Kai Tin Shopping Centre's Fresh Look

New Characters Kaka & Friends to Kick-start Key to Fun' Adventure

HONG KONG, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kai Tin Shopping Centre looks more spacious and stylish with its fresh new image. Having the popular sushi chain Sushrio and Crostini stationed at Kai Tin Shopping Centre together with other beauty and healthy brands, the mall offers an all-round shopping experience for the shoppers and also turns into the latest young hub in the district. With more than 100 shops, different themed events and over 400 parking spaces, Kai Tin Shopping Centre is definitely an ideal one-stop thriving destination for dining, shopping, leisure and entertainment.



As part of a first-ever collaboration with well-known local artist b.wing, the mall has been transformed into the joyful 'KTopia', home to b.wing's newest character Kaka and other friends, just in time to kick-start the 'Key to Fun' campaign.

Painting a positive world on her canvas, b.wing introduces the 'Key to Fun' campaign concept with her much-loved signature character A boy, plus an assortment of new characters, in celebration of Kai Tin Shopping Centre's fresh new look.

"In this make-believe world, A boy finds his 'Key to Fun' as he makes new friends. One of them is Kaka, an affectionate and adorable local resident with a taste for lifestyle, who is now hosting a sumptuous tea party for shoppers," said by the artist.

Shoppers can immerse themselves in a larger-than-life version of b wing's imagined world, as a 4-metre-tall Kaka, joined by A boy and friends at the 'KTopia' garden, stand ready to greet visitors at the party in the revamped mall.

Embark on 'Key to Fun' AR adventure

The mall taps AR interactive technology for the first time to curate six fun and Insta-worthy installations featuring 3D animations and games so mall-goers can revel with A boy and Kaka in 'KTopia'. Shoppers can visit www.kaitin-keytofun.com during the campaign to register and unlock the special AR effects by scanning designated motifs as they browse around the renovated mall with Kaka and A boy. Endless fun and photo opportunities await in the amazing 'Key to Fun' adventure.

Win limited-edition A boy goodies with 'Key to Hunt' treasure hunt game

As part of the 'Key to Fun' journey, the 'Key to Hunt' challenge invites shoppers to collect game e-keys via the campaign website – or by scanning designated QR codes at selected merchants – which they can redeem for one limited-edition A boy x Kaka goody with a designated amount of spending. In addition, wonderful offers and pop-up markets will be coming on stream during the campaign to complete an unforgettable 'Key to Fun' journey.

Kai Tin Shopping Centre 'Key to Fun' Campaign

Date: Starting 1 April 2021

Time: 10am – 8pm

Location: Kai Tin Shopping Centre, 50 Kai Tin Road, Lam Tin, Kwun Tong, Kowloon

Campaign website & QR code: www.kaitin-keytofun.com

Terms and conditions apply. The programme is subject to change without prior notice.

