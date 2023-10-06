Artist Chengmin Gabrielle Dan Debuts “Skinny Love” Collection at 2023 Art Realm – Singapore Contemporary Art Exhibition

– Collection Portrays Harsh Imbalance Between a Women’s Love and Societal Expectations –

New York-based multidisciplinary artist and influencer Chengmin Gabrielle Dan was proud to debut her “Skinny Love” collection at the 2023 Art Realm – Singapore Contemporary Art Exhibition from October 2-6, along with 21 other artists. The 4-piece collection was created this past February and was inspired by Dan’s reflections on the unimaginable “love” role that women often assume when traditional culture and modern society are intertwined.

“Skinny Love” portrays the phenomenon of women not only trying to find balance within their emotional relationships, but also encountering high expectations and harsh criticism from society. It features women with their faces covered by clear plastic bags, creating a heart-wrenching visual metaphor. The contrast between the background and the foreground of each piece emphasizes the prominent position of the woman, leading the viewer's eyes to the face that is covered and suffocated by the plastic bag. The details of the face convey the fragility, entanglement, and struggle of women, while cold tones are used to bring the audience into the heart of a woman trapped in such a relationship.

“The transparent plastic bags not only reveal women’s true emotions, but also reflect the suffocation and depression they face in love,” said Dan. “This is due to the imbalance in their individual relationships and the widespread fixation and harsh criticism of women's societal roles. Under this double oppression, women sometimes push themselves to extreme situations for the sake of that meager and fragile ‘Skinny Love.’”

This collection draws attention to the fact that women’s emotions don’t necessarily need to be understood, and that fighting for unworthy love —— “Skinny Love” is an unfulfilling crusade. Under these circumstances, love becomes skinny and lacks satisfaction when indulged. It becomes pointless and unfulfilling to the woman who fought so hard for the love.

Dan relocated from Beijing to New York City in 2020 to explore film and television art majors. She graduated in May of 2021 from the New York Institute of Technology with a degree in film and TV production. Later in 2021, she was admitted to New York University’s esteemed Gallatin School through her influential “Anti-Male Gaze” series of photographs. In September of 2022, she was invited to photograph at New York Fashion Week, and this past March was invited to shoot for the “Past Present Future” art exhibition at the Time Arts Gallery in New York.

In July of this year, Dan was invited by the SPATIUM GINZA Pony Hotel in Tokyo, Japan, to show her work at the “ART X HOTEL” exhibition, as well as the duo exhibition, “Where Aphrodite Bleeds, Red Roses Bloom.” She also participated in the “Before Sunset” photography group exhibition in New York in the same month. In August of 2023, she participated in the “Temporary Urban Landscape” group exhibition at the Time Arts Gallery in New York and was again invited to shoot at New York Fashion Week in September 2023. Dan looks forward to participating in the Art Plus Shanghai International Fair happening in November at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center and the 2023 Mannheim Contemporary Art Exhibition in Germany in December, as well as her exciting upcoming solo exhibition in China in December.

As a multidisciplinary artist, Dan draws inspiration from her photography works to fuel her future film projects. After getting into photography in depth, Dan developed a profound insight into the differences and similarities between filmmaking and photography. The photography journey enriched her perspectives of observing the world and also accumulated more inspiration for short film creations.

About Chengmin Gabrielle Dan

A multidisciplinary artist and filmmaker, Chengmin Gabrielle Dan is known for her bold exploration of human relationships and individuality. Her powerful narratives challenge viewers, sparking introspection and conversation. Her standout exhibitions include “Before Sunset” and the esteemed Japan “Where Aphrodite Bleeds, Red Roses Bloom” exhibition. Dan looks forward to her next major events in 2023, including showing at two major art exhibitions in China and Germany, as well as a solo exhibition in China this December.

