Artist Gabrielle Dan Chengmin Debuts “Stay, Safe” at 2024 Tokyo International Art Exhibition in Response to World Conflicts

—

Multi-faceted artist Gabrielle Dan Chengmin has elevated her work to the next level with her latest piece, “Stay, Safe.” Best known for depicting powerful narratives based on her unique perspectives of human nature, Chengmin created her latest work at an abandoned military base in New Jersey in an effort to capture the impact of the current Russian-Ukraine and Israeli-Palestinian conflicts. The captivating photograph debuted at the 2024 Art Gathering Tokyo International Art Exhibition, which took place from May 29 through June 4 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum.

“Stay, Safe” conveys profound hope for world peace during times of unrest, reminding people that peace and humanity are invaluable commodities not currently enjoyed by all. The artwork advocates for tranquility and Chengmin’s wish for world conflict to ease. It was inspired by John Everett Millais’ infamous singing “Ophelia” which depicts a character from Shakespeare’s Hamlet before she drowns in a river. The intersection of life and death is a theme often explored by artists and cherished by audiences, which Chengmin captures in “Stay, Safe” by highlighting her ongoing concern for human life during tumultuous times.

“I hope shadows can diminish, allowing us to bask in the sunlight rather than seeking warmth from desolate lands,” said Chengmin. “‘Stay, Safe’ is a spiritual message that emphasizes how the beauty of life lies in its fragility and brevity.”

“Stay, Safe” marks Chengmin’s second exhibition in Tokyo in the past year, with the first being the “ART x HOTEL” cross-over collaboration followed by “Where Aphrodite Bleeds, Red Roses Bloom.” For her 2024 Tokyo appearance, Chengmin showcased her deeper understanding of peace, human love, and the preciousness of life with the“Stay, Safe.” collection.

Chengmin also participated in the 2024 Seoul Insadong World Art Fair at the Korean Art Museum in Insa-dong, South Korea, this past April with her piece titled “Skinny Love,” a 4-piece collection inspired by Gabrielle’s reflections on the unimaginable “love” role that women often assume when traditional culture and modern society are intertwined. It portrays the phenomenon of women not only trying to find balance within their emotional relationships, but also encountering high expectations and harsh criticism from society. It features women with their faces covered by clear plastic bags, creating a heart-wrenching visual metaphor. Soft light and details of the face convey the fragility, entanglement and struggle of women.



Chengmin relocated to New York City in 2020 to explore film and television art majors. She graduated in May of 2021 from the New York Institute of Technology with a degree in film and TV production. Later in 2021, she was admitted to New York University’s esteemed Gallatin School through her influential “Anti-Male Gaze” series of photographs. In September of 2022, she was invited to photograph at New York Fashion Week, and in March of 2023 was invited to shoot for the “Past Present Future” art exhibition at the Time Arts Gallery in New York.

Since then, Chengmin has participated in the “Before Sunset” photography group exhibition in New York, the “ART X HOTEL” exhibition, namely “Where Aphrodite Bleeds, Red Roses Bloom” duo exhibition in Tokyo, the “Temporary Urban Landscape” group exhibition in New York, and was again invited to shoot at New York Fashion Week this past September. She has also participated in the Art Realm at the Singapore Contemporary Art Exhibition, the Shanghai International Art Fair, the 28th Guangzhou International Art Fair, the Mannheim Contemporary Art Exhibition in Germany, the 2024 Annual Works Exhibition in China, and the Change and Variables Spring Art Exhibition in Finland.

About Gabrielle Dan Chengmin



A multidisciplinary artist and filmmaker, Gabrielle Dan Chengmin now resides in New York and is known for her bold exploration of human relationships and individuality. Her powerful narratives challenge viewers, sparking introspection and conversation.

