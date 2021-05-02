Artist Santiago Ribeiro exhibits for the first time since the pandemic.

In Italy, there are images of a video promoting the surrealist art of Ribeiro made by the poet Vincenzo Cali, the journalist Annalina Grasso and the actor Maurizio Bianucci and an art show for the first time since the pandemic.

ÉVORA, PORTUGAL, EU, 03/31/2021 - The city of Évora in Portugal will be the next destination for Santiago Ribeiro's surrealist paintings, where it marks its first presence in this Alentejo metropolis to start the next May.

The initiative comes from the company MatosCar, an automotive group present in the Portuguese cities of Guarda, Fundão, Castelo Branco, Portalegre, Évora and Beja. Official representatives of 24 brands.

This time the show will be permanent because the business group has decided to purchase the works that are around a dozen and where they were on display in the new facilities in Évora and can be seen by many thousands of people.

About the video

Persuasive and mysterious voice of the Italian actor Maurizio Bianucci who has taken part in important and successful series such as Suburra, in numerous theatrical plays and RAI fictions that declaims the poem in the Italian version entitled "Profluvi" by the Sicilian poet Vincenzo Cali ', while the English one entitled "Flows" is declaimed by the journalist Annalina Grasso, who frames the works of the international artist, founder of the "New Surrealism Now" movement, with restless and alienating words, Santiago Ribeiro some shows us how we would probably be if we totally liberated our unconscious and our drives: naked and blind, not really free, but lost, euphoric, not happy.

It is possible we look at the pandemic, the changing world, the lockdown, the restrictions, in a different way, and how many times have we thought about freeing our impulses... The Portuguese artist Ribeiro shows us our unconscious in a video made between three Italians to pay homage to his "New Surrealism" which can tell us a lot about ourselves, concerning the time, we are living.

About the Italians ( Vincenzo Cali, Annalina Grasso, Maurizio Bianucci ), you can view the video in

About the Company

A MatosCar (Évora)

R. da Barba Rala N-1A

+351 266 070 177

https://www.facebook.com/168869379860497/videos/250093736414264

