Artlogo Introduces No-Cost Online Signature Generator

Artlogo is the premier destination for professionals to generate free digital signatures or order a custom signature designed by expert calligraphers.

The importance of a customized and professional digital signature cannot be denied. With more businesses operating internationally and brands creating a personalized social media presence, the need for a stunning professional e-signature that stands out is greater than ever.

Artlogo has been a leading provider of digital signatures and customized signature logos. They have recently taken things to the next level by offering customers a free online signature generator on their website.



Artlogo: Customizing E-Signatures & Logos

The Artlogo team comprises passionate calligraphers and digital designers who excel at providing clients with customized e-signatures to elevate their digital presence. They service professionals seeking a personalized signature design or brands looking for a custom signature logo to elevate their online persona.

Artlogo’s calligraphers devise a custom design for each order based on the client’s preferences and design brief. For brand logo designs, Artlogo takes into account the brand archetype, niche, and unique value proposition to come up with a design that best represents their business values.

From business cards, custom watermarks, packaging, and social media design to handwritten animated logos, Artlogo provides complete branding solutions for businesses and individuals. The company offers unlimited free revisions for their paid signature and logo services.

As an add option to their paid handmade logo and signature services, Artlogo also offers ”The Signature Learning Pack;” a guide to help customers master their new signature as fast as possible. It comes with printable stencils (left- and right-handed stencils supported) that customers can use in their practice, Also included is a video from the calligrapher who made their signature, showing how each stroke is done and the sequence. Depending on the complexity of the signature, it takes users anywhere between 15 minutes to 2 hours to master their new signatures.

Artlogo’s Free Online Signature Generator

Artlogo’s newly updated online signature maker lets users create handwritten signatures online and save them to image format (PNG image with transparency). Users may download their custom signature immediately and use it to sign PDFs, Word documents, or as an email signature. Their online handwritten signature generator can be accessed from any computer, tablet, or mobile device.

There are three options for creating a digital signature using Artlogo’s free online signature generator. The first involves using a mouse, mouse pad, digital pen, or touch screen to draw the signature on a computer, tablet, or mobile device. It is recommended that a more prominent signature than one usually would be created as it makes the final digital signature cleaner and clearer.

The other option is to take a plain white paper and pen, users can draw their real signature on the paper and take a photo of it via their phone camera. They can then upload the photo to Artlogo’s signature scanning tool to remove the background and turn the signature in to a PNG digital format.

User’s also have a third option to create a free digital signature. This one is particularly popular for small brands looking to create handwritten logo text for their social media profiles or branding. By typing the name of their brand or business into Artlogo’s online handwritten signature generator, users can select a pen color and choose an appropriate font that best suits their personality and brand.

Once the signature is finalized users will be able to resize it to fit documents, emails, social profiles, etc. The final product can be downloaded as a PNG file with transparency using the "Download Signature" button on Artlogo’s online portal. To protect the privacy of all users, Artlogo does not store any images or information about their signatures.

Conclusion

With the introduction of their free online signature generator, Artlogo makes it easier than ever for professionals and brands to create a distinctive online presence. Whether it's a custom-designed signature by their skilled calligraphers or a quick, personalized e-signature using their online tool, Artlogo ensures that every brand or individual has the opportunity to leave a lasting digital impression.

